Edelman names first UK director of talent

Edelman said in her new role as director of talent for the UK, Megan Phelps (pictured) will be responsible for "creating innovative and industry-leading development and learning programmes, elevating Edelman’s bespoke leadership development, and continuing to attract the most interesting and diverse people".

Phelps was most recently director of organisational development at out-of-home advertising business Clear Channel, where she led the strategy for its international talent, leadership, learning and organisational development strategy across 22 countries.

Prior to this, she held talent, organisational development and people roles within the UK Government and the property and construction sectors, including in the Cabinet Office, 10 Downing Street and Kier Group.

Justin Westcott, chief operating officer at Edelman UK said: “We’re delighted that Meg has joined Edelman at what is an incredibly important moment for the business. As the firm continues its growth trajectory, we are laser-focused on developing the next generation of leaders. Investing in career development, training and the broader employee experience is a top priority for us. Meg brings extensive experience in talent and performance management, organisational agility and leadership development. We’re excited to see her further grow our plan to make Edelman a place where top talent can do their best work and build successful careers.”

On Monday, Edelman announced that its global revenue increased 15.4 per cent in 2021 to $984.9m in terms of constant currency growth, as the independent firm neared the benchmark of becoming the first PR agency to hit $1bn in annual revenue. Growth was 17.1 per cent in EMEA.

This week Edelman also announced senior appointments and promotions in its EMEA health business and revealed that revenue in the division across the region grew 20 per cent last year.