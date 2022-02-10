Polansky: IPG Dxtra PR firms’ revenue grows by double digits in Q4

NEW YORK: The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Dxtra posted revenue that saw double-digit growth on an organic and as-reported basis in Q4 2021, said the division’s CEO Andy Polansky on Thursday.

Dxtra’s PR firms registered double-digit growth on an as-reported basis and high-single-digit organic growth for the full year. Comparatively, Interpublic Group’s Dxtra PR firms posted revenue that fell on a mid-single-digit organic and as-reported basis in Q4 2020 and for all of that year; and in 2019, the firms’ full-year and Q4 performances saw low-single-digit growth.

“That is a reflection on how our business has continued to build momentum through the course of the year,” said Polansky of the latest earnings report. “We’ve seen a robust rebound and our brands are in strong positions.”

He added that Dxtra’s PR firms are “a magnet for the best talent in the industry.”

The PR firms in Dxtra are Weber Shandwick, Golin, DeVries Global, Current Global, Rogers & Cowan/PMK, ReviveHealth and United Minds.

Dxtra posted a revenue increase of 15.1% in Q4 2021 to $340.4 million. For the full year, Dxtra's revenue went up 10.6% to just under $1.3 billion.

Sectors that saw the strongest performance in the quarter included automotive, CPG, financial services and healthcare.

The Golin Group’s agency brands, including Golin, Virgo Health, The Brooklyn Brothers and DeVries Global, had a “strong” quarter and full year, said Polansky. Golin in particular had “robust” organic growth due to business wins. In December, NAPA Auto Parts brought on Golin, The Variable and Merkle to refresh its brand through strategic alliances.

Weber Shandwick — including its specialty units United Minds, Resolute Digital and public affairs firm Powell Tate — saw strong double-digit growth in Q4 and the full year. Weber Shandwick had business wins in the quarter including Gensler, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, McAfee’s consumer business and corporate reputation work with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

United Minds saw an uptick in expertise for employee engagement, Polansky added.

Current Global also had a “strong” quarter and year. In November, Kellogg Company named the firm as PR AOR for its brands RxBar, Kashi, Bear Naked and Pure Organic. Another win was vacuum brand Bissell.

Additionally, Rogers & Cowan/PMK had a “strong” Q4. One major win for that agency was Relativity Space, which is building the first autonomous rocket factory and launch services for satellites.

The holding company as a whole posted organic net revenue growth of 11.7% for the quarter to $2.5 billion and 11.9% for the full year to $9.1 billion. Q4 net income as-reported was $357.9 million, up from $117 million in 2020 and $342.2 million in 2019. For the full year, net income was $972.8 million, up from $354.2 million in 2020 and $673.9 million in 2019.

In Q4, geographically, the holding company saw an increase in revenue of 12.1% in the U.S., 22.5% in Latin America, 6.2% in the U.K, 6.0% in Continental Europe, 9.7% in Asia Pacific and 18.7% in all other markets.

For all of 2021, the revenue went up in the U.S. by 10.9%, in Latin America by 22.8%, in the U.K. by 10.0%, in Continental Europe by 13.5%, in Asia Pacific by 11.0% and all other markets by 18.2%.

“In Q4, [Dxtra’s PR firms saw] an organic increase driven by double-digit growth in North America, the U.K., Asia Pacific and Latin America,” said Polansky. “For the full year, we had double-digit increases in North America and the U.K. on an organic basis.”

Polansky added that Dxtra’s PR firms are off to a strong start in 2022, fueled by organic growth from top clients and series of new business wins.

“I am looking forward to the amazing things our teams are going to do in the years ahead,” he said. “I am proud of what everybody has accomplished in the past couple of years and feel good about the future.”

Polansky is retiring in June from his roles as Interpublic Group Dxtra CEO and Weber Shandwick executive chairman.

When asked if his successor has been chosen, Polansky said he is working with IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky on all related transitions.