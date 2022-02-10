Manchester United communications chief resigns amid comms shake-up

PRWeek understands Manchester United now plans to create a new role of chief communications officer, responsible for leading communications throughout the entire club.

Brooks is expected to transition his way out of his role over the next few weeks.

Some personal news, as they say… pic.twitter.com/zkJtFaeHQv — Charlie Brooks (@Chigs_72) February 10, 2022

As part of the shake-up, Andrew Ward will become director of media relations and public affairs with the football, corporate and internal communications teams reporting to him directly.

PRWeek understands Brooks had been offered a new role that included overall charge of communications, but will leave on good terms with the club.

Andrew Ward joined Manchester United in 2019 from FTI Consulting as head of corporate and commercial comms. Prior to that, he was a journalist with the Financial Times for almost two decades. He will report to the new chief communications officer once that person is appointed.

Brooks joined Manchester United in 2018 after 17 years at Nike, where he held various senior communications roles.

He has handled several testing challenges during his tenure, including negative publicity over the formation of the Super League, the arrests of Mason Greenwood, discontent from fans over the ownership of the club, and a relatively barren trophy cabinet since the Sir Alex Ferguson era.