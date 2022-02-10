‘It’s important we treat gambling like other public health issues’ – Behind the Campaign

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

This is GambleAware’s first harms prevention campaign targeting women. We’re highlighting the early warning signs of problem gambling and encouraging women to use the advice and support on the GambleAware website to help keep their gambling under control. It’s aimed at women who have a low to medium risk of gambling-related harm, focusing on those who gamble online aged between 25 and 55.

How did the idea come into being?

Our new analysis has shown that up to one million women in the UK could be at risk from gambling harms. Women are more likely than men to say that stigma stops them seeking support, so the psychological, physical and financial harms many women experience can often remain hidden. It’s important that we treat gambling like other public health issues, and we know that campaigns like this can really shift attitudes and behaviours, particularly among those at risk.

What ideas were rejected?

It was important that the idea reflected women’s experience of gambling harm, and we conducted extensive testing across a wide range of creative approaches with the lived-experience community and target audience. The campaign idea brings to life the insight that women say they can ‘lose track of the world around them’ when they’re experiencing the early signs of gambling harm. It resonates well, strikes the right tone and really cuts through.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

The campaign was created in partnership with M&C Saatchi London, with Freuds developing the PR and communications approach, and media planning and buying by Goodstuff. GambleAware partnered with M&C Saatchi and Freuds to develop an integrated multichannel campaign that aims to encourage low- to medium-risk female gamblers to be aware of early warning signs and reflect on their experience and behaviour. The push is a first for GambleAware, which has traditionally developed broadcast campaigns focusing on an audience of male gamblers. The advertising will run until March across TV, BVOD, social and digital channels.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

We needed to develop a better understanding of women’s experiences of gambling harms, so GambleAware commissioned new research and we used the initial findings to inform the campaign. There are very few examples of women’s prevention campaigns like this globally, so we hope that by being open and transparent with the campaign approach – and, in due course, with the full campaign evaluation – we will help to build the evidence base around what works in women’s prevention.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

It’s been overwhelmingly encouraging to see the high level of positive engagement with the campaign so far. We’ve seen a huge uplift in visits to the GambleAware website since the campaign launched and there have been higher levels of digital conversations taking place too. Blanket coverage was secured across broadcast outlets and national titles when we launched, and there has been significant interest to speak to our various campaign spokespeople. In due course, our evaluation framework will look at the impact we’ve had across a wider range of attitudes and behaviours.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Working alongside women who have experienced gambling harms and have come forward to share their stories has been a real privilege. Seeing first-hand the impact that these stories can have in encouraging others to come forward and seek support is incredible. It is important that anyone experiencing gambling harms knows they are not alone, and that help and support is available.

Anyone concerned about their gambling, or that of a loved one, can visit BeGambleAware.org for free, confidential advice and support, or The National Gambling Helpline is available on 0808 8020 133 and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.