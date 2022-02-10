Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022: entry deadline nears

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.

This scheme is now in its sixth year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.

If you require additional time to complete your entry, please contact tom.rossage@haymarket.com.

The shortlist will be announced on Wednesday 23 March, before the awards ceremony and showcase on Wednesday 27 April at Shoreditch Courthouse from 6pm.

Awards co-chair Sara Cooper, who is the creative co-founder of Plastic Pictures, said: "I’m eager to see the new lease on creativity this year. What lessons will we have all learned and pulled thorough into this new era of brand comms? My winning entries will have two things in common: integrity and craft - with a special attention to the magic that happens in post-production."

Fellow co-chair Giles Fraser, who is co-founder of Brands2Life, said: “The Brand Film Awards is an increasingly important moment in the European marketing calendar. As digital and social media become all-pervasive in our lives the ability to communicate information through short, creative, engaging film is a core competence for any brand and these awards are a brilliant way to showcase the best in this field.”

Full list of categories

B2B

Corporate

Internal

Issues and Reputation Management

Public Affairs

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Music and Entertainment

Sport

Brand Documentary

Branded Programme

Best Use of Humour

Most Emotional Film

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Animated

Behind the Scenes

Best Director

Best Individual Performance

Best Post-production

Best Screenplay

Best Use of New Tech (360° or virtual reality)

Foreign Language

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

Sustainability

Charity Film

Brand of the Year

Media Production Company of the Year

Agency of the Year

Rising Star

For questions about the awards, please email stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.

For inquiries about commercial opportunities, please contact steven.forsdick@haymarket.com or james.butters@haymarket.com.

