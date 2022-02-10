Brunswick appoints global head of diversity, equity and inclusion

Nunez joins Brunswick from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, where she was director of diversity and recruiting.

Brunswick said Nunez will work “closely with Brunswick’s leadership team and colleagues globally to make further progress on the firm’s DEI priorities”.

Nunez will also play a role in senior level recruitment in the US to ensure DEI is central to Brunswick’s recruitment.

Brunswick CEO Neal Wolin, who set DEI targets in 2021, said he wanted Brunswick to be the “most diverse, equitable and inclusive advisory firm in the world.

“This is central to the firm we aspire to be and to putting Brunswick in an even better position to give clients the best possible advice on critical issues with which they must engage. I very much look forward to working with Kisha to advance further toward this ambition.”

Nunez said she was “excited to be joining a firm that places DEI at the heart of everything it does. It is crucial that Brunswick’s advice reflects the diversity of the world around it and that all its people feel able to bring their authentic selves to work each day.”