Pitch Update: Vans, Red Bee Media, Smart Energy GB, Tourism Australia, Benecol and more…

Vans has appointed Purple London to handle press and communications for its footwear, clothing and accessories via brand profiling, events and VIP opportunities.

Tourism Australia has hired One Green Bean to handle its UK PR.

Red Bee Media, which works with media and consumer brands including the BBC, ITV, RT, Fox Sports, Channel 4, Canal+, TV5Monde, Extreme E and McDonald’s, has selected Platform Communications as its communications agency.

Smart Energy GB, the government campaign promoting the uptake of smart meters, has appointed M/Six to handle its media planning and buying business, following a competitive pitch.

Reskube, a resilience technology company, has appointed Boldspace to position and build a brand for its new remote working solution following a credentials pitch.

Benecol, part of the Raisio Group portfolio, has appointed The Fourth Angel as a strategic partner to handle its consumer communications, spanning PR and influencer work.

Radioactive PR has won five new clients: Sudeley Castle & Gardens, plant-based pet food brand Omni, online building materials marketplace Materials Market, women's health platform Naytal and an influencer pilot for an NHS trust.

The Decker/Royal Agency has added three new clients to its roster: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold. The three are part of The Travel Corporation family of brands.

Valspar has appointed Shook, the creative agency founded by Gemma Moroney and Damon Statt, following a pitch process led by Jackie Elliot of Cathcart Consulting. Shook will handle an interiors, consumer and trade press office, influencer relations and integrated creative campaigns on a retained basis, and work in collaboration with the paint and coatings company’s agency team, which includes FCB, Havas, CSM, Born and Enjoy.

CharterSync has hired aviation, travel and mobility specialist 8020 Communications to handle its global PR on a retained basis.

Rectella has handed Peppermint Soda a brief to support Patlock (a lock for French doors). The agency will provide support via trade and consumer media, with outreach and influencer engagement. Peppermint Soda has also been appointed by Integritas Property Group to handle its media outreach and reputation building.

Cala Homes has hired Frame to engineer a rebrand to align with the company’s customer-centric, innovative, and inclusive culture and create a new visual identity.

Tyl, the NatWest card payments solution for small and medium-sized business, has appointed Eulogy as its retained UK agency across corporate and consumer comms following a competitive pitch process.

Amazfit has appointed Pangolin as its lead communications agency on a retained basis, following a competitive pitch. The agency will handle the smart wearables brand’s press office, larger-scale brand campaigns, product launches and media relations.

Huckletree, a workspace ecosystem for innovators and disruptors, has named Diffusion as its retained agency following a competitive pitch process.

The Residence Collection, and its sister company, Window Widgets, have chosen Ilk as their new PR agency. Ilk will deliver an integrated PR strategy for the Gloucestershire-based companies.

JustPremium, Hybrid Theory and Optable have hired The Digital Voice as their UK and EMEA agency to provide them with communications, marketing and PR.

Factmata has appointed Hard Numbers to raise awareness of its AI tech.