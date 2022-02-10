Movers and Shakers: No. 10, Edelman, Manchester Utd, Fuse, Brands2Life, Blakeney, Target Global, Teneo and more…

The Prime Minister has hired Guto Harri as Downing Street director of communications.

Edelman has announced senior appointments and promotions including Megan Phelps as its first director of talent.

Brunswick has appointed Kisha Nunez as its global head of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Charlie Brooks, Manchester United’s director of communications, has resigned.

Blakeney has added three people to its leadership team.

Brands2Life has made three senior appointments.

Vidhya Alakeson is taking up the role of director of external relations for Sir Keir Starmer.

Attachment has appointed Victoria Browning as its campaign director. She joins from global communications company Mission, where she was partnerships director. Browning will work across key Attachment clients including Google, YouTube, Westfield, British Fashion Council, Bumble and Depop. She will report to co-founder Ben Saul-Garner and strategy director Oliver Lloyd.

Target Global has appointed Seda Ambartsumian, a former PRWeek 30 under 30 honouree, as head of communications. She will report to Target Global chief executive Alex Frolov. Ambartsumian has previously worked for Tulchan, Maitland and Kamet Ventures.

Fuse, part of Omnicom Media Group, has promoted Sarah Kendall to UK managing director, following the departure of former MD Stephen Hutchison for The FA. Kendall, who has 20 years of experience in sport sponsorship, will report to Fuse chief executive UK and EMEA Louise Johnson.

Imperial College London has appointed Zoe Paxton, former communications director for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as director of communications. Imperial was named University of the Year 2022 by The Times and Sunday Times.

Target has promoted Rachel Meagher to business development director after 17 years with the company. She is joined by three new hires: account manager Laura Wilson, account executive Frank Rimmer and PR and communications apprentice Amy Townend.

Tangerine has hired Rebekah Van Oldenbeek as head of people and performance and Alison Parker as operations manager. The appointments come following the Manchester-based agency hitting £5m in revenue.

Carousel has made several recent hires and internal promotions. Sarah Spencer joined as account director from McCann Manchester, while James Stinson joined as a social media account manager this month from Add People. Rebecca Parsons has also been promoted to associate director. In addition, the Manchester-based agency has moved into a new office in Ducie House.

T4 Education has hired Salman Shaheen as director of communications. He was previously senior account director at Apollo Strategic Communications, and was previously a journalist. Shaheen is also councillor on Hounslow London Borough Council, where he frequently works with the national press on high-profile campaigns.

Teneo APAC Talent Advisory has appointed Andrew Webster as a senior managing director in Hong Kong and Lisa-Anne Taylor-Chong as managing director in Singapore.

Emmanuel Ofosu-Appiah has been appointed vice-chair of the PRCA’s Race and Ethnicity Equity Board. Ofosu-Appiah joined REEB in January 2021 and currently leads the ethnic men in PR and social mobility work stream.

The PRCA has also announced that Rob Colmer (chair) and Claire Williamson (vice-chair) will lead the PR and Communications Council in 2022.

ODD, an integrated creative agency that works with fashion and lifestyle brands, has appointed Zara Ineson and Angus Mackinnon as executive creative directors. They will report to chief creative officer Nick Stickland.

Ustwo has appointed Caroline Sparkes as executive growth director, Europe. Reporting to Europe managing Nicki Sprinz, Sparkes joins the independent digital product and service studio’s European leadership team and will focus on business development.