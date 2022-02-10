Corona gift, Pringles takeover, ‘flowers for men’ – Campaigns round-up

LELO, ‘ Throuple ’

Sexual wellness brand LELO is opening a restaurant designed for ‘throuples’ this Valentine’s Day. The aim is to break down the taboo surrounding three-person relationships and other non-monogamous love. Guests can enjoy a free three-course dinner and drinks at the venue in London on 14 February. Cow PR is behind the campaign.

Interflora, flowers for men

Flower delivery network Interflora has launched a Valentine’s Day social media campaign to normalise gifting flowers to men. The agency Rise at Seven said some of Interflora’s most popular blooms will get a “man-makeover, where they will be renamed to have more of a masculine feel and make them more inclusive”. For example, roses become ‘Rosses’, tulips become ‘Stulips’, and carnations become ‘Carlnations’. Research has found 88 per cent of men have never received flowers, but 48 per cent would love to receive them as a gift.

BT Sport, ‘ Enter the Universe ’

BT Sport is set to give wrestling fans a chance to star in their own WWE entrance moment at a pop-up event on Wembley Way today (Friday 11 February). The event will feature live commentary, entrance music and a full-scale light production. WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Street Profits and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain will be in attendance to show fans how a WWE entrance is really done.

Carex, ‘ Life ’ s a Handful ’

Kimberley Walsh stars in a new campaign film for handwash brand Carex, in which a swab is taken of the singer and presenter's house to discover hidden germs. ‘Life’s a Handful’ aims to help increase consumer confidence when it comes to getting back out and enjoying day-to-day life safely, by simply washing their hands regularly and effectively. Research for the campaign found one-third of parents have found it has been harder to get kids to maintain good hand hygiene since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wild Card is behind the campaign.

Gymshark, Valentine ’ s Day cards

Gymshark has partnered with greetings card company Thortful to create Valentine’s Day cards for gym-lovers this year.

National Geographic WILD, pop-up habitat

TV Presenter and nature expert Chris Packham unveiled a pop-up habitat in central London this week to celebrate the start of Big Cat Week, an annual programming event on the channel National Geographic WILD, from 7-13 February. The pop-up, on Observation Point on the Southbank, aims to bring to life a living jungle environment of the Okavango Delta in Botswana, with an animatronic leopard and a flowing waterfall. Packham introduces each episode of the Big Cat Week series.

LADbible, ‘ She is someone ’

LADbible is using a digital billboard for a campaign to raise awareness of sexual violence. The image displays the message ‘She is someone’, with accompanying words ‘Daughter, Sister, Mother, Wife, Girlfriend, Friend’ crossed out. The billboard, which was created in-house, went live in Manchester on 7 February and will stay until 13 February.

Boomin, Valentine ’ s road names

Properties on roads with Valentine’s Day-themed names could sell for 29 per cent more than the national average, according to research for a new campaign for property platform Boomin. House prices on these roads jumped 20 per cent in the past year, the research shows. Boomin analysed prices of completed sales in 2021 that contained one of eight Valentine’s-themed terms within the road name, including Love, Valentine, Heart, Arrow, Sweet, Rose, Flower and Kiss or Kissing. In total, 2,494 Valentine’s homes sold across the UK last year.

Corona, ‘ Gift the Ocean ’

Beer brand Corona has teamed up with coral restoration company Coral Vita to launch a gifting platform enabling people to ‘adopt’ coral for Valentine’s Day. The species of coral have been selected for their rapid growth speed, allowing them to maximise their positive impact on the reef. Once adopted, the coral is nurtured on land in specialised tanks until it is ready to fuse with other coral fragments and be planted back into the ocean. Research for the campaign found 62 per cent of the nation have thrown away an unwanted gift they’ve received on a special occasion and only 14 per cent consider the environmental impact of the gifts they buy.

GenM, ‘ Shattered ’

The importance of men understanding the menopause and the effects it can have on the women in their lives is the focus of a new campaign from GenM, the organisation that works with brands around issues associated with the menopause. Titled ‘Shattered’, the campaign, which will run through February, uses the message that men should understand how the menopause shatters lives. It is backed by 42 brands, including Boots, Next and WW.

The Game Day, ‘ Super Bowl Analyzer ’

Sports entertainment network The Game Day has launched a campaign to find an NFL fan to become its Super Bowl Analyzer for the league’s annual playoff championship game on Sunday. The winner will also be able to win $2,022 by correctly answering a series of questions based on what happens in the game and the half-time show.

The Kraken Rum, all-jellyfish tasting menu

The Kraken Rum has launched the ‘world’s most unusual Valentine’s Day dinner’ in form of an all-jellyfish tasting menu. Jellyfish features in the starter, the main course and the dessert, with the food all accompanied by a complementary Kraken cocktail. It’s available at home in the form of a meal kit, complete with customised Kraken plates, an ocean projector “to recreate an underwater ambiance at home”, and a pre-release bottle of The Kraken’s new Unknown Deep limited-edition variant. Cow PR is behind the campaign.

Pringles, ‘ Stuck in 90 ’

This year for the Super Bowl, Pringles’ spot is inspired by the insight that 43 per cent of people admit they have got their hands stuck in a Pringles can. The 30-second ad, created by Grey Group, shows the life of a boy who gets his hand stuck in a Pringles can in high school. Viewers are walked through brief snapshots of his life as he matures and experiences milestones – all with his hand still stuck in the can. At the end of the film, the man dies with the Pringles can still stuck on his arm. At the funeral, his grandson gets his own hand stuck in a Pringles can – starting the cycle all over again. The spot, which will air at the end of the third quarter and broadcast on Telemundo, aims to show that the age-old “Pringles problem” is not a problem at all – and that the risk is worth it.

Pringles velodrome takeover

Back in the UK, but staying with sport, Pringles has ‘taken over’ the former London 2012 Olympic Velodrome and has changed its name to ‘The Pringles Chip’ for one day, after discovering people refer to it as The Pringle due to its shape.

Don't mind us, just admiring the view �� pic.twitter.com/pZyM3MYukt — The Pringles Chip (@LeeValleyVP) January 29, 2022

BT, ‘ Hate has no place in any game ’

BT teamed up with EA Sports to give online hate the red card by introducing BT’s Hope United kit to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Hope United kicked off ahead of Euro 2020, when footballers sported the unique kit to raise awareness of online hate. The new campaign illustrates how “hate has no place in any game”, encouraging gamers to equip their Ultimate Teams with the Hope United kit. The strip is available for free via FUT Season Objectives until April, to help tackle online hate in the football community. In a concept devised by Will Brookwell and Nathan Crawford, Saatchi & Saatchi’s ad, directed by Chris Fowles, emphasises how online hate isn’t unique to the football pitch and can also be rife on gaming platforms. The abuse the two groups face is mirrored between a FUT player and the gamer controlling him in a mix of animation and real life. A voiceover lists the abuse the FUT player has endured when he leaves the pitch looking dejected, while the gamer receives abuse from his competitor after winning the match. The climax of the film features the Hope United players standing together in solidarity against online hate.

Schwarzkopf Live, ‘ Embrace the power of colour ’

Schwarzkopf Live embraces the power of colour by welcoming a diverse range of women to flaunt its vibrant shades in its latest TV ad. The hair colouring brand welcomes a new group of ambassadors this week, several appearing in the ad and six more featuring on revamped packaging later in the year. One of the brand’s new faces is Olympic silver medal-winning weightlifter Emily Campbell, who has no problem standing out when it comes to her eye-catching hair choices. Campbell dyed her hair blue and red the night before her medal-winning competition, not only embracing the colour but the nation. The campaign aims to leave traditional haircare tropes behind by stripping back the glam and the filters and embracing the everyday. The concept was devised by Pacific7’s creative director, Emma Castle, with no help from an agency. The ad, directed by Vicky Lawton, will be shown on Channel 4, ITV and Sky, in addition to social channels, including Instagram and TikTok.

‘ The Invisible Coffee Company ’

The sale of ‘invisible’ coffee is the focus of a new campaign to raise money for the Single Homeless Project. Agency CPB London created The Invisible Coffee Company, which this week started ‘selling’ flat whites from a branded Tuk Tuk in King’s Cross. Passers-by initially believe they are buying actual coffee, before being told that for £3 they could buy an invisible coffee and by paying £5 they could get a reusable coffee cup filled with nothing. All proceeds go to the charity, whose recent report showed that one Londoner is forced into homelessness every 11 minutes.

Amazon, ‘ Mind reader ’

Starring actor Scarlett Johansson and her comedian husband Colin Jost, Amazon’s Super Bowl ad playfully imagines a world where Alexa can read minds. The couple soon realise the Amazon device is clever enough as it is. Created by Lucky Generals, ‘Mind reader’ gives viewers an insight into how the couple use their Amazon device to prepare for the big game, from dimming the lights to lighting a cosy fire. When Johansson remarks: “Wow… it’s like she can read your mind,” the cogs start turning and the pair picture what their lives would look like if there were no limit to Alexa’s capabilities. From accidentally telling your partner they have morning breath to outing a dinner party host’s lack of culinary skills to their guests, the ad highlights how a mind-reading Alexa might be a step too far given the device’s already high functionality.

Superdrug, ‘ Itty titty ’

Superdrug uses the behavioural science of ‘habit stacking’ to encourage people to check their breasts for abnormalities in this new campaign by Grey London. The campaign will give people a leaflet of stickers when they order their contraceptive pill from Superdrug Online Doctor or pick up their order from one of four Superdrug pharmacies in London (The Strand, Battersea and Islington) and Manchester (Piccadilly).

‘Habit stacking’ entails adding a new behaviour to someone’s daily routine by stacking it on top of an existing habit. ‘Itty titty’ aims to encourage people to place the quirky boob-themed stickers on their pill packs as a light-hearted visual reminder to also check their breasts when taking the pill. ‘Itty titty’ aims to prompt conversation and to combat the fact that nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of women aged between 18 and 35 years old are not checking their chests regularly each month. Created by Flora German and Shivani Patel, the campaign will be held up with social media and out-of-home using some cheeky ‘boob’ imagery to cause some double-takes.