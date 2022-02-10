Ketchum London unveils ‘progress’ positioning

The theme of ‘progress’ has been adopted in Ketchum London’s office at owner Omnicom’s Bankside building.

Indy Selvarajah, executive creative director at the consultancy, said: “We have been on a five-year journey to change and transform our culture at Ketchum London. And through conversations with myself and Jo-ann Robertson [UK chief executive, global client solutions], we felt this was the perfect time to evolve our positioning that would underpin our global North Star: Work That Matters.

“We started to deep dive into what makes us us here in Ketchum London. Not just work, but the culture, the people and shared ambition.”

Selvarajah linked the new positioning to Ketchum London’s diversity drive. This includes joining mentoring schemes such as Enable, 10,000 Black Interns and One Month Mentors, and prioritising cultural diversity in the creative and design department.

It is also reflected in recent campaigns, he said, such as the Adobe campaign featuring Little Simz to get more young people of colour into the creative industries with support from their parents; and its Mayor of London ‘VaxCam’ campaign targeting under-35s to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Selvarajah, who joined Ketchum London a year ago from Edelman Deportivo, said: “We make progressive work that speaks to the public in a culturally authentic way. We strive to progress the lives of people for the better through initiatives and campaigns. We have made leaps of progress in areas of inclusion through a diverse workforce.

“And, perhaps most importantly, that there is a humility in acknowledging we aren’t there yet – but with a progressive mindset, there is always more we can do, and will do.”

Ketchum won the Diversity & Inclusion Champion category at the PRWeek UK Awards 2021.