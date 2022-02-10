News

American Express names Alan Fitts as VP, chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications

Fitts replaces Jane Di Leo, who left the company this month to lead Medtronic's communications for the Americas.

by Aleda Stam / Added 22 minutes ago

NEW YORK: American Express has hired JPMorgan Chase's Alan Fitts as VP and chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications.

Fitts will oversee corporate affairs and communications strategy while managing finance, compliance and third-party lifecycle processes for the department. He will report to Jennifer Skyler, chief corporate affairs officer, and manage daily administration of her office. 

Fitts was most recently at JPMorgan Chase, where he was executive director of international government affairs and managed the company's international council. 

Before JPMorgan Chase, he spent time on Capitol Hill and in the White House, first working on President Barack Obama's campaign, as trip director for First Lady Michelle Obama and in the State Department. 

He also held finance roles at Goldman Sachs and The Coca-Cola Company.

American Express names Alan Fitts as VP, chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications

American Express names Alan Fitts as VP, chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications

