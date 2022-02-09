TrailRunner International hires Jennifer Kuperman, Jen Crichton as MDs

SOUTHLAKE, TX: TrailRunner International has hired Jennifer Kuperman and Jen Crichton as MDs.

Both started in the roles at the end of 2021 and report to Jim Hughes, CEO of TrailRunner International. Kuperman is based in San Francisco and Crichton is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area.

Hughes said that TrailRunner MDs have three primary responsibilities: win, teach and serve. They aim to identify new business opportunities, guide TrailRunner’s professional development and serve to global clients.

“TrailRunner is at an inflection point and is experiencing rapid growth,” Kuperman said via email. “I look forward to helping accelerate that growth, working with the firm’s talented team of communications professionals and bringing my experience to bear to deliver best-in-class counsel to even more top-tier clients.”

Crichton (pictued below) said that she is excited to get back to her agency roots.

“TrailRunner is committed to diversity, finding winning solutions for our clients, and cheering each other along the entire way – standards that no doubt contributed to our significant growth in the last year and will continue to do so,” Crichton said via email.

Kuperman has joined TrailRunner from Alibaba Group, where she has worked since 2014. Most recently, she was the company’s head of international corporate affairs. While there, Kuperman developed and led its global communications and stakeholder engagement strategy. She served as a chief architect of the company’s communications strategy for its IPO, as a strategic advisor to the company’s principal executives and was responsible for helping Alibaba build and protect its brand outside of China in the midst of a complex geopolitical environment.

Before Alibaba, Kuperman SVP and head of corporate marketing and reputation at Visa, and previously served as the chief of staff to the company’s CEO. In 2018, Kuperman was a PRWeek Power List honoree.

Crichton most recently spent four months as VP of communications for Steward Health Care, the nation’s largest private, physician-owned healthcare network. Before that, she was communications director for PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay, where she led media, social content, internal and external messaging, influencer engagement and issues management for more than 15 Frito-Lay brands including Lay’s, Ruffles, Fritos and Smartfood.

Earlier in her career, Crichton worked in leadership positions at agencies including Edelman, Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Zeno Group, where she led the firm’s Dallas office and its Texas growth strategy.

Last month, TrailRunner International named Hughes as its CEO as former chief executive Jim Wilkinson stepped into the role of executive chairman. Hughes had served as MD at TrailRunner since it launched in 2016.

The firm opened its headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area and a regional office in Nashville in 2021. The agency also has offices in Truckee, California; New York; Shanghai; and Washington, DC.

TrailRunner’s offices are led by MD Pat Shortridge in Dallas-Fort Worth; MD Lauren DiGeronimo in Truckee; MD Trudy Wang in Shanghai; MD Kelly Wallace in New York and director Sarah Grubbs in Nashville.

Wilkinson left his role as Alibaba’s SVP and head of international corporate affairs in 2016 to found TrailRunner. The firm’s focus areas include special situations and corporate assignments spanning financial communications, crisis communications, corporate reputation, sports and reputational work across corporate affairs.

TrailRunner does not disclose its clients, but said its roster includes companies headquartered in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The firm said it has more than doubled in size since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.