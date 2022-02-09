Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

Adidas is defending its decision to tweet a grid photo of 25 different pairs of bare breasts to advertise its new sports bra collection.

On Wednesday morning, the retailer tweeted the image linking to the collection and using the hashtag #SupportIsEverything in an effort to promote body positivity.

We believe women’s breasts in all shapes and sizes deserve support and comfort. Which is why our new sports bra range contains 43 styles, so everyone can find the right fit for them.



�� Explore the new adidas sports bra collection at https://t.co/fJZUEjvopQ#SupportIsEverything pic.twitter.com/CESqmsXOwI — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

But some Twitter users deem the tweet as NSFW, stating the imagery is not appropriate for younger users of the platform. Adidas' social media team has been busy directly responding to people who aren't fans of the ad or just don't understand the meaning behind it.

Yes, our volunteers were amazing and brave ❤️ — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

We had to stick to the rules of social media but are proud to share the uncensored version here, on our website and on billboards �� — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

It’s important to normalize the human body and help inspire future generations to feel confident and unashamed. — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

It’s perfectly natural to have breasts. We are happy to celebrate that and won’t be taking this down so we can keep doing so. — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

Breasts are a natural part of the anatomy. It’s time to remove the stigma to allow future generations to flourish. — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

Everyone around the world is unique! These are just 30 different stories but we understand we have many more to tell ❤️ — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

We want future generations to feel body confident, which is why this gallery is so important to share. — adidas (@adidas) February 9, 2022

An Adidas representative was not immediately available for comment.