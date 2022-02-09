News

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

The retailer is directly responding to complaints about the ad on Twitter.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Adidas is responding to social media users who are upset about its body positivity campaign.
Adidas is defending its decision to tweet a grid photo of 25 different pairs of bare breasts to advertise its new sports bra collection.

On Wednesday morning, the retailer tweeted the image  linking to the collection and using the hashtag #SupportIsEverything in an effort to promote body positivity. 

But some Twitter users deem the tweet as NSFW, stating the imagery is not appropriate for younger users of the platform. Adidas' social media team has been busy directly responding to people who aren't fans of the ad or just don't understand the meaning behind it.

An Adidas representative was not immediately available for comment. 

Photo credit: Getty Images

