Audio

The PR Week: 2.10.2022 - Eric Asche, Potential Energy

Asche talks about advocacy targeting Big Tobacco and Big Oil, communicating complex ideas to target audiences and more.

by Steve Barrett & Frank Washkuch / Added 8 hours ago

The PR Week: 2.10.2022 - Eric Asche, Potential Energy

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Eric Asche, president of Potential Energy.

Podcast topics:

- Asche talks about his career move from CMO at anti-tobacco advocacy group The Truth Initiative to the president of climate-focused nonprofit Potential Energy; the similarities and differences in advocacy targeting the big tobacco and big oil industries; how to communicate complex or controversial advocacy ideas to a broad audience and more.

- Looking at Edelman’s 2021 results, which saw revenue at world’s largest PR firm jump 15.4%, moving closer to the $1 billion mark; And results from Omnicom’s 2021 PR holdings, which reported an increase of 6.3% for the full year to $1.39 billion.

- The details of 360PR+’s first acquisitionlifestyle agency CRC. 

- On everything Super Bowl LVI, with some social media marketing insight from Twitter Next’s Ryan Oliver

- Recapping the latest developments in the Spotify-Joe Rogan controversy, from COVID-19 misinformation to Rogan’s repeated use of racial slurs and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s statement. 

- On PRWeek's Pets in PR, which launched this week, and puts the spotlight on PR pro’s furry, scaly and feathered friends helping them through pandemic life.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Polansky: IPG Dxtra PR firms’ revenue grows by double digits in Q4

Polansky: IPG Dxtra PR firms’ revenue grows by double digits in Q4

Super Bowl LVI social media war room tour: Behind the scenes with Budweiser and Wallbox

Super Bowl LVI social media war room tour: Behind the scenes with Budweiser and Wallbox

How to win the war on talent

How to win the war on talent

Brunswick appoints global head of diversity, equity and inclusion

Brunswick appoints global head of diversity, equity and inclusion

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

TrailRunner International hires Jennifer Kuperman, Jen Crichton as MDs

TrailRunner International hires Jennifer Kuperman, Jen Crichton as MDs

Inside McDonald’s mysterious Golden Number campaign

Inside McDonald’s mysterious Golden Number campaign

The PR Week: 2.10.2022 - Eric Asche, Potential Energy

The PR Week: 2.10.2022 - Eric Asche, Potential Energy

American Express names Alan Fitts as VP, chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications

American Express names Alan Fitts as VP, chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts