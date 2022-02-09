The PR Week: 2.10.2022 - Eric Asche, Potential Energy

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Eric Asche, president of Potential Energy.

Podcast topics:

- Asche talks about his career move from CMO at anti-tobacco advocacy group The Truth Initiative to the president of climate-focused nonprofit Potential Energy; the similarities and differences in advocacy targeting the big tobacco and big oil industries; how to communicate complex or controversial advocacy ideas to a broad audience and more.

- Looking at Edelman’s 2021 results, which saw revenue at world’s largest PR firm jump 15.4%, moving closer to the $1 billion mark; And results from Omnicom’s 2021 PR holdings, which reported an increase of 6.3% for the full year to $1.39 billion.

- The details of 360PR+’s first acquisition, lifestyle agency CRC.

- On everything Super Bowl LVI, with some social media marketing insight from Twitter Next’s Ryan Oliver.

- Recapping the latest developments in the Spotify-Joe Rogan controversy, from COVID-19 misinformation to Rogan’s repeated use of racial slurs and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s statement.

- On PRWeek's Pets in PR, which launched this week, and puts the spotlight on PR pro’s furry, scaly and feathered friends helping them through pandemic life.