Stirred grows team with senior hire from Mind+Matter

Lea is joining the agency as it expands since being launched in June.

Previously, Lea worked closely with the Stirred co-founders at Pegasus - now Mind+Matter – where she was a senior strategist across human and animal health clients, including Bayer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Vetoquinol, Cryoport Inc., Thornton & Ross, Eukanuba, and Merz.

Hehir said: “Bringing Emma in at this stage in our journey should send the signal that we are a young agency with big ambitions.

“Having known her as a colleague and friend for many years, we are delighted to be reunited with someone who mixes highly strategic thinking with the drive and desire to deliver great, creative work.

“As well as being a highly regarded strategist, her years of experience managing client relationships and winning new business make her the perfect senior addition to the Stirred team as we continue to grow.”

Lea’s career spans 15 years in comms and marketing roles, with the past four years focusing on strategy, working extensively with the UCL COM-B model to understand the behaviour of HCPs, patients and consumers.

Her experience spans brand development, campaign execution, and communications planning for integrated programmes, market and audience research, audience segmentation and workshop facilitation.

Since launching as a ‘healthy hybrid agency’ that aims to foster stronger working partnerships, Stirred has grown to six permanent and semi-permanent staff. It has worked with healthcare clients to launch new medicines, shape corporate brand narratives, engage the public to take part in clinical research and support patients to live well with their chronic conditions, added Hehir.

“I’m really proud to be joining the team at Stirred at such an early yet critical stage,” said Lea.

“The healthy hybrid approach is a real differentiator and exactly what healthcare companies and brands need right now. I’m looking forward to helping bring the Stirred vision to life through flexible and collaborative thinking that supports its innovative approach to creativity and communications.”