Football comms doesn’t exist in a bubble

But, obviously, it isn’t. West Ham United has been heavily criticised after playing Kurt Zouma in Tuesday’s Premier League game against Watford following the emergence of video footage showing the defender kicking his cat.

Shocked and appalled that @WestHam played Zouma last night. A tone deaf decision. — Gary Lineker �� (@GaryLineker) February 9, 2022

The incident has already led one company, the insurance firm Vitality, to suspend its sponsorship of the club:

Zouma - who has since apologised – was also dropped as an athlete by Adidas.

Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, club manager David Moyes said he was “100 per cent” disappointed with Zouma, but defended the decision to play him: “I had to pick a football team that gave me the best chance of winning the game as manager of West Ham.”

Clearly, ‘footballing reasons’ are no defence in the eyes of most right-thinking people, or sponsors concerned about their own reputations. But there’s something about football that appears to make some people oblivious to basic decency, and to a common-sense communications strategy.

Football seems to exist in a bubble sometimes. Perhaps it comes from a time when it was believed success on the field could cover a multitude of bad behaviours; its tribal nature means ‘true’ fans will forgive if it means points on the table or trophies in the cabinet.

If that was ever the case, it certainly isn’t in the age of social media activism and outrage. The approach also feels particularly outdated when the likes of England manager Gareth Southgate, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson have shown football can produce effective communicators who exude empathy and kindness.

Another football club that showed itself to be completely out of touch in recent weeks has been Scottish team Raith Rovers. Its justification for signing David Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court, was lamentable. Not unlike West Ham’s Moyes, the club cited a “football-related decision”.

The backlash was swift, with multiple resignations – including that of Tyler Rattray, captain of Raith Rovers women’s team.

After 10 long years playing for raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it! It was good being captain of raith while it lasted. https://t.co/5N4hDymGes — TylerRattray�� (@Tyler_RattrayX) February 1, 2022

To compound the issue, the club was accused of snubbing the media – the Daily Record said it refused to have anyone speak to the press following Saturday’s Championship draw with Hamilton. In a withering editorial, the newspaper’s Neil Cameron wrote: “It’s understood the decision to have nobody speak came from the top. Shame on them and how stupid of them because this story isn’t going to go away.”

On Thursday last week, Raith Rovers admitted it “got it wrong” and Goodwillie would not play for the club. But the reputational damage had been done following the incident, which has echoes of the outrage over Sheffield United’s re-signing of former player Ched Evans in 2017 after he had been jailed for rape. (Evans’ conviction was overturned on appeal, and he was found not guilty following a retrial in 2016.)

We can’t ignore the situation of Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood, who was arrested in January on suspicion of rape and assault (and later on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill). In this instance, the club’s communications have been straightforward and professional. In a statement, United said Greenwood would not play for the club and added: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.”

Clearly, they are limited by what can be said, given the active criminal investigation, but it shows how professional clubs do employ comms teams that, by and large, do a good job. However, sometimes football needs reminding that there are more important things in life than the beautiful game itself, and ignoring this fact can have a huge impact on reputations.