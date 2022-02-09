Corporate reputation is now more important than profit

In its new State of Corporate Reputation and Business Performance report, applied artificial intelligence company Signal AI says 72 per cent of business leaders “believe reputation will be a bigger driver of business performance than margin” by 2027.

More acutely, it predicts that 92 per cent of leaders think ESG issues will have an impact on reputation within the next 12 months.

It also says the health of executive pay packets is becoming increasingly dependent on a reputation for solid ESG values, noting an “emerging trend of ESG metrics also being tied to exec pay”.

It cites examples of Danone linking 20 per cent of its executive pay to ESG targets, and Apple tying executive bonuses to how much progress the business has made on its “environmental and social” targets.

Signal AI chief executive and co-founder David Benigson said the world of business is “in the middle of a quiet revolution, fuelled by the convergence of two trends" – namely the "growing demands on reputation management in an increasingly complex environment, and the emergence of reputational ESG issues and their impact on corporate reputation and therefore business performance.

“From social unrest, to the climate crisis, to mandated transparency on corporate governance and the inextricable link between trust and company performance, the need to understand the external eco-system has changed forever.”

The report also examined the environmental reputations of some of the world’s biggest businesses, including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta and Tesla.

Signal AI spoke to 1,000 business leaders and c-level executives from organisations with more than 250 employees. Respondents were asked for their views on reputation, its impact on performance, ESG’s impact on reputation, and harnessing data around reputation.

Signal AI says it is a global "decision augmentation" business, which uses data to help business leaders make “informed and confident” decisions.

Forty per cent of Fortune 500 companies, including Deloitte, Bank of America and Google, use Signal AI.

Last week, the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer said nearly 60 per cent of consumers were now making purchase decisions based on beliefs and values.