How PR can take advantage of Patreon

The rise of creator-centric subscription platforms, such as Patreon, is something PR must be aware of.

Patreon allows fans to directly pay creators to produce content. That means they can focus on their podcast or video output without having to look for advertising or other forms of funding.

Patreon has grown exponentially since it launched in 2013. It took six years to pay out its first cumulative $1bn; one year later, it had doubled to $2bn. Unlike other platforms, it allows creators a much greater degree of control over relationships, data and the content they create.

Some of the widest-reaching YouTube channels, including Philip DeFranco and CGP Grey, podcasters such as Sam Harris and musicians like Amanda Palmer use Patreon to fund projects and generate income.

These creators would require millions of subscribers to sustain themselves with ad revenue, but the number of patrons they need to be sustainable is much smaller. Palmer, for example, has just over 12,000 patrons.

Substack is another disruptive subscriber platform, which allows creators to start a paid newsletter. With more than one million paid subscribers, it has attracted some journalistic heavyweights.

It’s difficult to establish an exact figure of how much it has paid out to creators, but the top 10 newsletters on the platform reportedly pull in $20m every year.

Some have suggested Substack is a fad, but it’s worth noting that Facebook launched a paid newsletter platform called Bulletin earlier this year and Twitter acquired Dutch newsletter start-up Revue.

The implications for PR

These platforms potentially represent the next big evolution in media. PR houses need to pay attention to them. Mass media won’t disappear anytime soon, but these kinds of creator-driven platforms will become more important.

For many people, the podcast they pay for, or the newsletter they subscribe to, have more credibility than particular media outlets or news sites. A client mention could therefore have an even bigger impact, positive or negative, than it would among a slew of stories in a mass-media outlet.

It won’t just be PR practitioners that need to understand this shift, but clients too. While there will always be forward-looking clients who will just ‘get it’, others may have to be pulled along gently.

Creator-centric subscription platforms won’t displace the news or the PR tactics that service the news. But for those who crack the code needed to feature on them, the rewards will be an evolved understanding of PR and an ability to service clients more effectively.

Ultimately, it’s about knowing that media will always evolve and that different platforms have different advantages. A good story told well will always have a powerful impact.

Stuart Thomas is lead content strategist at Irvine Partners