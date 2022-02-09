News

Vodafone consumer PR account up for review

Telecoms company Vodafone has embarked on a review of its consumer PR account, as competition between rival mobile networks continues to intensify.

by James Halliwell / Added 2 hours ago

Vodafone's consumer PR is currently handled by Iris. Previously the account has been held by Engine Mischief, which won the business in 2015 and worked on the account until the end of 2020. Prior to that it was held by Burson-Marsteller in 2014, and before that, Freuds.

Emma Reynolds, communications, sustainability and regulatory strategy director at Vodafone, said the telecoms multinational was “in the process of reviewing our UK consumer agency needs”.

Details of how long the process was expected take or how many agencies were in the running for the account were not available.

