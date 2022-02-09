Blog

Which emoji perfectly encapsulates your feelings over the past year?

Are you surprised that the “face with tears of joy” emoji is the most popular?

Added 1 hour ago

The “face with tears of joy” emoji is currently Twitter’s most-used emoji, Emojipedia reported

This is a change from last year, when the “loudly crying face” emoji was most popular among the platform’s users.

Emojipedia defines the “loudly crying face” emoji as being used to convey “inconsolable grief but also other intense feelings, such as uncontrollable laughter, pride or overwhelming joy.”

The “face with tears of joy” emoji, meanwhile, is “used to show something is funny or pleasing,” according to Emojipedia. It was also named the Oxford Dictionaries 2015 Word of the Year, and was the most-used emoji on all platforms from 2011-2021.

But we want to know what your favorite emoji is; particularly when expressing your feelings over the past year.

Which emoji perfectly encapsulates your feelings over the past year?

