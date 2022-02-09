Talkwalker makes Super Bowl plans

The Super Bowl is a few days away, and in preparation for the big game, consumer intelligence company Talkwalker has launched an insights-driven campaign.

The campaign, consisting of digital collectible cards, details 40 insights about the Super Bowl. Drawing on Talkwalker data pulled from billions of data points from social media, news, blogs, forums and more, the insights cover a range of areas, from brands, teams, players, food and music.

The Super Bowl offers a huge marketing opportunity for brands, but real-time consumer insights can help these brands increase their ROI and grab a larger share of consumers' attention. Talkwalker aims to provide some of these insights to marketers via this campaign, helping them create a better customer experience.

The 40 cards contain insights such as that users are most excited to see Eminem perform at the half-time show (47.8%), compared to Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Talkwalker found that Russel Okung is leading the NFL "crypto revolution," with 74.8k engagements, followed by players Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. Heineken is the only international beer that appears in the ranking of top five football season beers, ranking third after Bud Light and Miller Light. And of all the Game Day snacks, fans discussed macaroni and cheese the most, followed by chicken, chips and dip and BBQ.

Cards detailing these insights, along with dozens of others, will be released daily leading up to the Super Bowl.

Talkwalker combines internal and external data sources with AI to provide consumer intelligence and social listening insights to help drive impact for brands.