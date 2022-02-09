Comms must cut through the complexity of life sciences

Who would believe that ‘herd immunity’, ‘R0’ or Moderna would become part of our everyday vocabulary? But the pandemic has brought life sciences into the spotlight.

Digging deeper, digital transformation has played a key role in its success. Advanced analytics, machine learning, AI and cloud computing have helped unlock new insights, interoperability, regulatory approval and, as a result, accelerated scientific discovery.

But digital transformation also adds an additional layer of complexity to an already deeply technical industry. Life science technology stories often involve more detail than can be easily understood.

Indeed, over the past two years communications teams have had to adapt, moving from scientific communities to wider mainstream audiences, without losing the precision required in their narratives. This will only continue, due to the need for ongoing innovation and investment in the industry.

So, how might this shape our approach to communications?

First, we must simplify our storytelling

Whether it’s a new way of interpreting complex genomic data, data lakes for biomedical research or AI-powered diagnostics, context is key. We have to explain why something is material, interesting and why the wider world will care. Creating a central narrative that balances technical details within the context of society and humanity is critical.

A simplified approach to storytelling will also help develop understanding – and, most importantly, acceptance – of new technologies and treatments. Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s former deputy chief medical officer, was praised for his metaphors that helped drive public acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine, from yogurts through to football. With the huge rise in remote monitoring technologies, to the use of AI in accelerating physicians’ diagnoses, it’s crucial that patients understand and trust new products, treatments and ways of diagnosis.

Next, focus on the human impact

Taking a journalistic eye and speaking to scientific superheroes across the organisation –from data scientists to engineers – can help uncover the how, the why and the what these stories mean for people and for our health. These stories can also help inspire and explain to mainstream audiences – such as the husband-and-wife team at BioNTech or Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert.

Finally, add to the human impact with customer stories

These can show how technologies can benefit different audience groups, whether a data analyst, R&D lead, a clinician or even a patient. There has also been a lot of hype around technologies such as AI within life sciences, so hunting out real-world, tangible results, even during a proof of concept, will make a story much more digestible while demonstrating credibility.

The life sciences industry is truly helping to transform the world and, with the spotlight unlikely to move any time soon, it’s vital for brands to consider their communications strategies to tell better stories for bigger impact.

Kate Smith is deputy managing director, business & technology, and life sciences lead at Brands2Life