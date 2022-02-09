Comms pros hold key to Whitehall health disparity ambitions

As political slogans go, the ‘levelling up’ agenda first promised in the Conservative Party’s 2019 general election campaign has had a lengthy gestation period.

But the Government’s long-awaited Levelling Up White Paper finally landed in all its 298-page glory last week, outlining the policies for “helping the people and parts of the country most struggling”.

As well as missions to improve the economic, educational and technological opportunities for millions of people, the Levelling Up White Paper sets out a pledge to narrow the “gross disparities in healthy life expectancy”.

There is a huge opportunity for healthcare comms professionals to play a pivotal role in delivering these crucial goals, experts tell PRWeek.

The “bold ambition” of the levelling up agenda has captured the public’s imagination in a way that could mean it outlasts the current leadership, says Caroline Gordon (pictured, below), partner and head of health at WA Communications.

“On the positive side, it’s encouraging to see the link between health improvements, productivity and growth actively acknowledged,” says Gordon.

“If improving the disparities in health outcomes can move to something beyond the NHS’ remit, there could be progress.

“There’s a big opportunity for healthcare communications professionals to show the tangible ways in which the health sector can ensure smart interventions around personalised care, digital transformation and system reform can improve health and wealth at the same time.”

The Government announced as part of its levelling up plan that by 2030, the gap in healthy life expectancy (HLE) between areas where it is highest and lowest will have narrowed, and by 2035 overall HLE will rise by five years.

The plan aims to tackle the issue that, on average, people living in the most deprived communities in England spend 18 years less of their lives in good general health than those living in the least deprived areas.

Launching the white paper in the House of Commons on 2 February, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Michael Gove, said: “Addressing health inequalities is vital,” and promised government “will invest in reversing health disparities, tackling obesity and improving life expectancy”.

While the plan has serious ambition, “more challenging is the lack of investment to support the agenda”, points out Gordon.

“It’s hard to see how local areas can drive the change they need without sufficient resource,” she says.

“There’s also more work to be done on developing focused policies to break the decades-long, systemic barriers holding back health improvements – so for anyone wanting to shape this landscape, early engagement with the upcoming disparities white paper is well worth doing.

“Levelling up has cut through as a concept. It could well outlive a change of Prime Minister. But without teeth, cash and definition, its potential may never be realised.”

While the detail is scant on exactly what steps will be taken to achieve its goals, the Government has pledged it will set out its strategy to tackle the drivers of health inequalities through a new White Paper on Health Disparities to be published this year.

It says this will set out a “bold ambition for reducing the gap in health outcomes, with a strong focus on prevention and disparities by ethnicity, socioeconomic background and geography”.

The aim is for the Department of Health and Social Care to work with the rest of government to look forensically at communities with above-average rates of early death, for example from cancer and heart disease, as well as those with higher rates of smoking or poor diet, and where access to some health services is lacking.

A partnership approach, tapping into the role businesses can play and proposals for place-based solutions are all elements that could find support from the comms community.

Fundamental to levelling up is the need for the “tactical delivery to shift and flex to a local approach”, urges Vicki Martin (pictured, below), healthcare director at 3 Monkeys Zeno.

“Overarching strategy must deliver focus, funding and solutions, but one size won’t fit all when it comes to engagement,” she says.

“Cookie-cutter comms won’t work across all the diverse communities within a town, especially those dealing with generations of under-funding, ill health and poor education.

“The real expertise health communications can offer to levelling up is understanding how to talk to local communities that make up each town – noting cultural sensitivities, nuances and health priorities – in a language they understand from a voice they trust, in a manner they will engage with, at a point in time when they are open to the education.

“Building the understanding by working with the community, and then using a targeted communications approach to improve education and help the drive towards better health, increasing mutual respect and understanding among all stakeholders, and sharing best practice across communities are key to the ‘on the ground’ success of levelling up.”

The timing of the Levelling Up White Paper is tough, as it comes when there is so much media focus on the political waves in Downing Street.

From a health perspective, the impact of COVID-19 has been deafening, virtually drowning out any messaging about other critical illnesses and long-term conditions.

That could prove a challenge, warn Engine MHP + Mischief’s health practice director, Louise Farmer, and associate director, Jaber Mohamed (both pictured, below).

“The biggest immediate challenge facing healthcare comms is how to cut through the noise of COVID-19 to make an impact on the wider healthcare agenda,” says Mohamed, who is a former chief press officer at the Department for Health and Social Care.

“The consistent feedback we get from journalists is that they struggle to give time to anything other than these issues.”

However, in the same way government approached its COVID-19 vaccination messaging to try to target hard-to-reach sections of the population, through collaborations with unexpected influencers and across social media, a new take could prove successful.

“Our ultimate goal as healthcare comms professionals is to change behaviour. Having policies in place is a great first step, but ultimately it’s how they are implemented and utilised that makes the difference on the ground,” explains Farmer.

“With the levelling up agenda, more than ever we need to understand behaviours on a more granular level – segmenting as communities or tribes and understanding the importance of the messenger as much as the message within this context.”

“More and more we are seeing a community-led approach to our work and increasing use of micro-influencers and community leaders.

“Many disease areas are fighting for space, both among and beyond the immediate implications of the NHS backlog and workforce issues.

“One of the key lessons is to understand where there is alignment beyond comms, rather than viewing comms campaigns in a vacuum, many of our clients are moving towards a more fluid approach, which leans on comms, policy, behavioural science and patient advocacy.”

The pandemic has caused politics, science and health to become entangled in a way that has led to polarisation and mistrust among some, with careful planning needed to ensure public health goals can be achieved.

The “politicisation of healthcare that’s escalated during the pandemic will continue to offer challenges”, cautions Sarah Gordon (pictured, below), head of health at Virgo Health.

“We will also have to work to overcome the way in which some healthcare issues, such as obesity or even vaccination, have become ‘culture war' issues where we have to re-establish a faith in facts,” she says.

“Tackling health inequality requires us to work far harder to reach communities who may be resistant to health messages or may simply not have access to those messages.

“We can make a real difference by helping build trust among minority communities, as well as creating accessible information that resonates. To do this, finding the right messengers will be crucial.”

Among the strategies outlined in the Levelling Up White Paper is the NHS England rollout of social prescribing.

Its target is for 900,000 people referred by 2023/24, working alongside link workers taking a holistic approach to people’s health by connecting them with community groups and statutory services for practical and emotional support.

Prevention is also a key health aim of government in its levelling up agenda and it plans to carry forward work to improve participation in screening programmes by under-served groups.

As Blue Lozenge communications consultant Aysha Awan (pictured, below) points out, the NHS is “already working in areas affected by health inequalities, providing much-needed support and advice to deprived communities”.

“I see the role of communicators as not doing the Government’s bidding, but ensuring that the voice and needs of local communities are heard,” she explains.

“Communicators are connectors and collaborators. NHS communicators bring valuable insight and understanding of local populations. They will help to make sure government policy is well informed and delivered, with the best interests of the people on the street in mind.”

However, Awan argues that “understanding an increasingly diverse community and targeting them with relevant comms will continue to be a challenge”.

“The changing landscape of local communities and the rise in illnesses linked to poverty have impacted NHS services,” she adds.

“Outreach to these communities remains an important issue for healthcare comms.”

This collaborative approach is reflected in the Government’s Health and Care Bill, due to gain statutory footing from July.

The establishment of integrated care systems examining how the health needs of local populations should be met could provide another major opportunity for comms.

Meanwhile, food and diet are another tenet of the levelling up agenda, with another white paper on the horizon – this time looking at a National Food Strategy to help ensure access to and understanding of healthy and sustainable diets.

These further white papers on health disparities and food have a “lot of work to do”, says Alexa Knight (pictured, below), associate director for policy and practice at Rethink Mental Illness.

“Improving public health depends on wider issues – good employment, proper housing, financial security, social connectedness and physical activity – and this needs significant cross-government commitment,” she says.

“There is still a chance to shape the discussion on tackling disparities in health outcomes. Comms pros can articulate what change is needed and offer positive ideas and case studies to support that initiative.”

For Knight, though, “perhaps the most eye-catching initiative in the white paper is the expansion of mayoral combined authorities”.

“Greater devolution along the lines of the Greater Manchester and West Midlands combined authorities could offer the opportunity to deliver services in a more holistic and innovative way and to tackle regional inequalities,” she says.

“Comms pros will be able to engage locally and share new ideas for consideration. Although this is some way down the line, the chance to build relationships and begin conversations is now.”