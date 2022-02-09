UK users devote almost an hour a day to TikTok

More than 21.8 million British adults, some 31.9 per cent of the population, now use TikTok. Women outnumber men by 59.7 per cent to 40.3 per cent. TikTok is also more popular in the UK than any other country, ahead of Russia (26.3hrs) and the US (25.6hrs). The global average is 19.6 hours a month.

The Digital 2022 report, from We Are Social and Hootsuite, added the value of the UK’s digital advertising market has grown by 22 per cent to $27.2bn in the past year, as media buyers spent $8.3bn on social media ads.

Spend on apps and in-app purchases grew 24 per cent to hit $4.2bn while annual spend on digital downloads and subs was up 21 per cent to $15.2bn.

The report also said WhatsApp is the most popular social media platform in the UK, with Facebook and Facebook Messenger in second and third place.

Despite the hype around Web3 and the metaverse, ownership of virtual reality devices has stalled, staying at 5.1 per cent. But the report also found that 8.3 per cent of UK internet users now own some form of similarly hyped cryptocurrency.

“The findings show social media is still a hugely important part of our lives here in the UK, which is very encouraging for brands wishing to reach a UK audience in this way,” said Jim Coleman, UK chief executive of We Are Social.

“That more than a third of people aged 16-64 are now on TikTok shows the phenomenal draw of the platform.”