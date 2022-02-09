Blakeney adds three partners from BCW, Exposure and PPR

The new partners at Blakeney are:

Michael Pooley, former chief executive of one of Australia and New Zealand’s biggest comms agencies, WPP-owned PPR, and most recently head of corporate affairs at Westpac, Australia’s oldest retail bank.

Lara Cornwall, formerly a senior director in BCW's corporate and public affairs team.

Kate Thurlwell, formerly chief talent officer at global brand agency Exposure, who joins to lead the growth and development of the team.

The agency, which was launched by Gabe Winn in 2016 after his stint as director of external relations and senior business advisor for the Britain Stronger in Europe campaign, reported revenue growth of 50 per cent to just over £2.6m in 2021 as its headcount doubled to 22.

Winn said: “We’ve been searching for exceptional people to join our senior team, and I’m delighted that we’ve found them. Lara, Michael and Kate bring deep expertise and masses of experience to Blakeney, and are key to achieving our ambitious plans, delivering more cutting-edge work for our clients and ensuring Blakeney remains the very best place to build a comms career.”

The agency's clients include Octopus Energy, Virgin Money, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, The Really Useful Group, Co-op, Systemiq, St Modwen and Pennon Group. The agency made its debut in the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table last year, entering at number 129 with revenue of just over £1.7m in 2020.

In 2019, Blakeney hired former MSL London corporate MD Jonathan Lomax as its managing director.