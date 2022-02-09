News

Omnicom PR revenue up 4.4% in Q4, 6.3% for 2021

The holding company's overall global revenue was up 2.6% in Q4 and 10.2% organically for 2021.

by Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

Chris Foster has led Omnicom PR Group since last June.
NEW YORK: Omnicom Group's PR firms reported an organic growth increase of 4.4% in Q4 to $368.9 million and an increase of 6.3% to $1.39 billion.

PR accounted for 9.7% of the company's billings last year and 9.6% of quarterly sales, but advertising still pulled in the majority at 55%. 

The agencies within Omnicom Public Relations Group include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Marina Maher Communications and Porter Novelli. Chris Foster, CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group could not be reached for comment. 

Omnicom as a whole reported global revenue of $3.86 billion in Q4, up 9.5% organically from 2020, but still lower than it's 2019 revenue of $4.1 billion. The holding company's 2021 revenue increased 10.2% organically to $14.3 billion. 

Omnicom posted U.S. revenue of $1.8 billion in Q4, a 7.8% increase organically. European revenue increased by 12.7%, the UK was up 10.1% and Latin American revenue increased by 7.3% organically. 

Omnicom chairman and CEO John Wren attributed the uptick in revenue to continued improvement from the global COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Once again, thanks to the efforts of our people across Omnicom, we were pleased to see strong results across all geographies and services, led by our focus on digital, precision marketing and consulting," Wren said in the earnings statement. "Our teams are working together in powerful new ways – with leading technology and data solutions – to deliver the best client outcomes in a rapidly evolving market."

Foster was named Omnicom PR Group's CEO in May 2021 after serving as BCW's president of North America since March 2018. 

