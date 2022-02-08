Edelman makes senior EMEA health hires as health revenue lifts

Ashlea Reece, who has worked at Edelman for 12 years, moves from head of operations in UK health to the new role of EMEA health operations director. The role will include talent acquisition and retention, marketing and thought leadership for the division. Edelman said she will also work with the regional management team to develop a sector-specific operating model for EMEA.

Edelman, which employs 130 people in health across EMEA, said: "This appointment recognises both the immense growth in and increasing importance of health within Edelman. Last year health revenue in EMEA grew by 20 per cent and that trend looks set to accelerate over the next 12 months."

Reece will report to Carolyn Paul, EMEA health chair, who said: “Health is booming all across the Edelman network and nowhere more so than in this region. Creating this new role will help all our health teams across EMEA to keep up with this incredible pace of growth and ensure we have a strong framework that enables us to continue to deliver award-winning work for our portfolio of world-leading clients."

Other hires and promotions include:

Sylvain Volter, previously head of digital and brand innovation at WPP Health in Paris, who has joined to lead Edelman’s health and wellness sector team in the French capital.

Angela Mahaney, who becomes co-global client relationship manager for AstraZeneca. She previously held the post of client relationship manager in the EMEA region, having been promoted to that post from being one of the three co-leads of Edelman’s UK Health team.

Director Lou Dalton has been promoted to senior director on her return from maternity leave.

Katerina Kelesidi, most recently a director at Health Unlimited, has also been hired as a senior director, joining the London health team.

Today's announcement follows a previous set of senior appointments and promotions in Edelman’s EMEA health team announced last August, including the return of former OPEN Health managing director Vicky Bramham.