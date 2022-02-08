News

Medtronic hires Jane Di Leo to lead comms in the Americas

She joins from American Express, where she served as VP and chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 1 hour ago

Jane Di Leo will lead comms in the Americas.
Jane Di Leo will lead comms in the Americas.

MINNEAPOLIS: Medtronic has hired Jane Di Leo as communications lead for the Americas, the company said this week. 

Di Leo will be responsible for overseeing regional communications and will become part of the global communications and corporate marketing executive council. She will facilitate the restructuring of Medtronic’s communications group. 

She has joined the medical device maker from American Express, where she served as VP and chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications, and replaces Amy Jo Meyer, who was named VP of corporate communications last year. 

The move comes as Medtronic continues to make structural changes to its global  communications and marketing teams under the leadership of Torod Neptune, who joined as SVP and chief communications officer last year

In January, Medtronic hired Aniz Ruda as VP of data, analytics and insights, a newly created role, to oversee strategy and development of brand and reputation research insights, applications and analyses globally. Jason Moriber also joined as VP of content and creative to develop and implement a content strategy from ideation to execution. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Medtronic hires Jane Di Leo to lead comms in the Americas

Medtronic hires Jane Di Leo to lead comms in the Americas

Bud Light Next explores the metaverse in debut Super Bowl campaign

Bud Light Next explores the metaverse in debut Super Bowl campaign

Timberland launches digital adventure exploring its history

Timberland launches digital adventure exploring its history

Healthcare workers are…vaccine skeptics?

Healthcare workers are…vaccine skeptics?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Minnie the dog calms Real Chemistry's Peter Duckler–even when she looks like Pennywise

Minnie the dog calms Real Chemistry's Peter Duckler–even when she looks like Pennywise

360PR+ acquires lifestyle agency CRC in first acquisition

360PR+ acquires lifestyle agency CRC in first acquisition

Velveeta on how it newsjacked the giant gold cube in Central Park in less than 24 hours

Velveeta on how it newsjacked the giant gold cube in Central Park in less than 24 hours

Martell Blue Swift and Acast amplify Black voices on the ‘Guys Next Door’ podcast

Martell Blue Swift and Acast amplify Black voices on the ‘Guys Next Door’ podcast

Nielsen connects diverse-owned media companies with advertisers

Nielsen connects diverse-owned media companies with advertisers