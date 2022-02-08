Medtronic hires Jane Di Leo to lead comms in the Americas

MINNEAPOLIS: Medtronic has hired Jane Di Leo as communications lead for the Americas, the company said this week.

Di Leo will be responsible for overseeing regional communications and will become part of the global communications and corporate marketing executive council. She will facilitate the restructuring of Medtronic’s communications group.

She has joined the medical device maker from American Express, where she served as VP and chief of staff of corporate affairs and communications, and replaces Amy Jo Meyer, who was named VP of corporate communications last year.

The move comes as Medtronic continues to make structural changes to its global communications and marketing teams under the leadership of Torod Neptune, who joined as SVP and chief communications officer last year.

In January, Medtronic hired Aniz Ruda as VP of data, analytics and insights, a newly created role, to oversee strategy and development of brand and reputation research insights, applications and analyses globally. Jason Moriber also joined as VP of content and creative to develop and implement a content strategy from ideation to execution.