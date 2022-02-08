Bud Light Next explores the metaverse in debut Super Bowl campaign

Brands are starting to dip their toes in the metaverse as they look for ways to explore this new frontier of marketing.

Bud Light Next, Bud Light’s first zero-carb beer, is entering the ring with its first Super Bowl campaign, featuring a NFT collection.

The centerpiece of the campaign is the spot, Zero in the Way of Possibility, created in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy. The spot, set to the tune of Barbra Streisand’s “Gotta Move,” consists of four vignettes that show what’s possible when people break traditional conventions.

In one clip a pair of partygoers escape a crowded apartment to enjoy the freedom of the outdoors. Another clip shows a woman ditching her boring date to play video games with friends. The spot closes out with a concert in the metaverse.

“We learned this generation overall have the feeling that they don't want to be boxed in,” Andy Goeler, VP of marketing at Bud Light, told Campaign US. “They want to be open to whatever the next possibility is.”

The Anheuser-Busch brand went a step further into the metaverse with the launch of its NFT collection.

“We’re always about having our finger on the pulse of culture,” said Corey Brown, senior digital director of Bud Light. “We're seeing NFTs and crypto redefining what creativity and ownership means. We wanted to engage with communities, quite literally, in this redefining moment, and simultaneously with Bud Light.”

The Bud Light N3XT Collection features 12,722 unique tokens designed with color cues from Bud Light Next. Bud Light Zero partnered with Nouns Dao by including its famous glasses in the spot. The clip shows a man looking in an art gallery, where he spots Nouns Dao’s glasses on a piece of artwork. The glasses also appear as a token from the new Bud Light N3XT Collection.”

The campaign comes full circle with a sweepstakes competition. Fans who post photos of zeros on social will be entered to win $10,000. The zeros can be from the Bud Light Next spot, on the Bud Light Next can, on a street sign or even in another ad. Participants should enter using the hashtags #SpotAZero and #Sweepstakes.

Bud Light is also debuting its first Super Bowl ad for its seltzer brand. The spot stars Guy Fieri as the mayor of the “land of loud flavors.”

