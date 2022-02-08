Coffee Break with Stephanie Crockett, president & COO, Mower
Recently appointed president of Mower, Crockett talks about how the agency has operated since the beginning of the pandemic, the work being done in small-towns versus big cities and her role overseeing the independent marketing and comms firm as a whole.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>