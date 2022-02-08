Miss out the salary, miss out on applicants

The WIPA research showed that 87 per cent of women working in public affairs are less likely to apply for a position that doesn’t show salary bands.

However, only 26 per cent of companies said they include the pay bracket in their job ads, rendering three-quarters of them redundant.

WIPA said this would “likely further perpetuate the gender gap in the industry”. The survey also found that women working in public affairs “don’t feel they are paid the same as male colleagues”.

It said 35 per cent of women believe “pay differs for men and women at the same level in their business”, rising to over 40 per cent in companies with more than 50 employees.

The survey also found that 58 per cent of women in the sector have “experienced discrimination at work, most commonly on the basis of their gender or age”, and that only 13 per cent think the industry as a whole is any good at “helping women progress, with half feeling they face greater barriers than men”.

WIPA plans to launch an inquiry into pay transparency in the industry and said it would call on industry leaders to agree a timeline to publish salary bands in future job ads.

WIPA chair Charlotte Adamson said the survey, the third carried out for WIPA by research agency Opinium, showed “some progress on salary transparency, which is welcome. However, the majority of the industry is still lagging behind.

“A lack of transparency over pay, progression and maternity leave policies has a reputational risk for the industry and is perpetuating existing gender gaps. After the spotlight shone on the industry’s approach to transparency in 2021, we hope 2022 is the year the industry makes greater progress in creating more inclusive and transparent workplace cultures.”

Opinium senior research manager, Ande Milinyte, said it was clear that “once again, for women in the sector, it’s all work and no equal pay. Women are starting to head for the exit, calling on companies to start offering transparency on pay, levels of equality and maternity policy.

“With so many talented female PA professionals out there, companies are shooting themselves in the foot by refusing to be up front with information women need to make informed decisions.

"This is a call to action for the public affairs industry to bring honesty and transparency to the table – and do it yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

The research gathered 202 responses from women working in the industry, with an average of six and a half years spent in their roles.

The breakdown also highlighted a lack of diversity, with 91 per cent of respondents identifying as white.

Geographically, it said 73 per cent of respondents were based in London and 75 per cent had no dependents.

WIPA has been established for 10 years and has more than 1,500 members.