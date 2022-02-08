Tourism Australia hires UK PR agency as country reopens to travellers

One Green Bean won the retained, three-year Tourism Australia account after a competitive pitch.

The agency said it will lead the development and implementation of a communications strategy to "position Australia as a highly desirable, must-visit destination".

Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said on Monday that the country would open to fully vaccinated visa-holders, including tourists, on 21 February. The decision comes almost two years after Australia closed its borders following the emergence of COVID-19.

One Green Bean said it will create bespoke campaigns and initiatives to support broader marketing activities in the UK, working with the London-based Tourism Australia to support its aim to become the "most memorable and desirable destination on earth".

The consumer agency won the account, which was previously held by Hope&Glory PR, following a statutory two-year review.

The account will be led by One Green Bean business director Sarah Barnett, who was previously regional PR manager for Tourism Australia. She was among three new hires announced by the agency in October, intended to bolster its expertise in travel, tourism and transport.

One Green Bean was launched in Sydney, Australia, in 2007 by British expats Kat Thomas and Anthony Freedman. The agency opened its London office in 2015, and has since set up shop in Doha and Amsterdam.

Sally Cope, Tourism Australia’s regional general manager – UK and Northern Europe, said of the agency appointment: “We were impressed by One Green Bean’s clear and strategic approach for our brand coupled with a bold and creative vision. As an agency born out of Sydney, it was clear that a genuine passion for Australia runs deep within their team. As we prepare for what will be a crucial year for the Australian tourism industry, we know we have a PR agency partner who will help us to engage with the British media and public through engaging and creative work.”

Thomas, founder and global executive creative director at One Green Bean, said: “We’re very proud of our uniquely Aussie agency DNA, so the opportunity to work with Tourism Australia feels like a perfect fit for us. Having lived there for 13 years, I know first-hand it’s a spectacular destination that people dream of visiting. We will be single-minded in persuading as many Brits as possible to make that dream a reality, as there truly is nothing like Australia.”

Last October One Green Bean announced the appointment of former Hope&Glory PR partner and creative director Gavin Lewis as managing partner.

Part of Havas Worldwide, One Green Bean's client roster includes tourism bodies Qatar Tourism and Visit Jersey, as well as Hotels.com, Virgin Voyages, Costa, Domino’s, The Body Shop and Britain’s Beer Alliance.