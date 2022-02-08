Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Teneo, Red Havas, and more

Edelman appointed Jamshed Wadia as vice chair of digital in Asia Pacific. He will oversee the firm’s digital practice and Edelman Studios operations, reporting to Tristan Roy, global chair of digital, and Stephen Kehoe, APAC president and CEO. Wadia takes over from Matt Collette, who returned to Canada in January to serve as head of digital for Edelman Canada, as well as global managing director of digital growth. Wadia spent 17 years at Intel, eventually serving as marketing director for digital marketing and media across APAC including Japan. In the last couple years he has advised a number of companies, and been a guest lecturer on digital transformation and marketing universities and management institutes including INSEAD. He served as the chair of the Chief Digital Officer Forum (Asia Pacific) for the World Federation of Advertisers from 2015 to 2018, and currently sits on the board of the Asia Pacific CMO Council.

Teneo APAC Talent Advisory appointed Andrew Webster as a senior managing director in Hong Kong and Lisa-Anne Taylor-Chong as a managing director in Singapore. Webster, who will lead the agency's CEO search, assessment and advisory practice for Asia, was previously with global travel retailer DFS, where he was chief human resources officer for seven years. Prior to that, he was with AstraZeneca. Taylor-Chong, will address growing client demand for talent in the brand and marketing disciplines in Asia. She has over 20 years of experience across creative, entertainment, publishing and sustainability sectors, including with an international sustainability non-profit and Netflix. Both will report to Anna Whitlam, CEO of AWPeople and Teneo APAC Talent Advisory.

Red Havas appointed Jacqui Munro as senior account director in its newly created public affairs service offering. She will be second-in-command to Lawrence Muskitta, head of public affairs, delivering crisis and issues management, corporate social responsibility and public advocacy campaigns for Havas Village clients. She joins from boutique PR agency Agenda C. Previously she has worked for former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and worked on national public advocacy projects, including as a media adviser for the successful 2017 marriage equality campaign.

Havas Group Australia's specialist entertainment communications agency Organic Pacific hired Colette Cordes join as senior account director, Alyce Christiansen as account manager and Orla Doyle as account executive. Cordes joins after almost three years leading global communications for Camplify. Christiansen spent the past four years in communications across entertainment, arts and sport for clients including Roadshow Films, Melbourne Theatre Company and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation. Doyle, an AFTRS graduate, is a screenwriter and director.

Australian PR and social-media agency Bastion Amplify appointed Nancy McDonald as group business director to head up the agency’s Sydney PR arm; former Channel 7 News journalist Georgia Comensoli as the agency’s first media director, who will drive innovation through an owned news platform for clients; and Susana Liu as business director in Melbourne, where she will lead the agency's B2B portfolio. McDonald joins from pet specialist retailer, Petbarn and Greencross Vets, where she was head of PR and content. Liu was most recently an account director at Keep Left.

PRecious Communications announced it will manage communications in Malaysia and Singapore for Safe Space, which offers online and offline mental-health resources.

Australian furniture brand MCM House chose The Wired Agency to manage paid social, search and shopping advertising. The agency said it will be responsible for driving brand growth and revenue through always-on activity and will drive efficiencies using data to balance demand creation and demand conversion. The Wired team will assist the brand with launches in new markets across Australia, as well as introducing a new expanded product range.

SailGP, a global racing league, appointed Erica Kerner as chief marketing and communications officer following a global search. She was previously SVP and head of marketing strategy and partnerships at ONE Championship. Before that she was VP of marketing and communications for Tiffany & Co. Asia Pacific, and she has also worked for Adidas and Nike in Asia.

Electrolux Group reappointed Hashtag Interactive as its agency of record, effective in January, following a closed-door pitch. The agency is currently tasked to strategise and execute its social media content hub for the premium home appliance brand in APAC & MEA. Electrolux expanded Hashtag Interactive’s role to include social media planning and community management for the Singapore and Malaysia markets. The agency was also appointed as the social media content hub to support the launch of luxury home appliance brand AEG in the APAC & MEA region. The appointment for the social media content hub will be for one year, with the option to extend till 2025.

Ashbury, the Asia-focused strategic communications firm for the financial sector, hired Ellin Choy as associate director in the Advisory team, where she will work with director of Advisory Noel Cheung. Choy was previously the programme lead for Accenture’s FinTech Innovation Lab in Asia Pacific. In addtion, Jason Wincuinas has joined as associate director and senior writer and editor, working alongside director of Content Steve Garton. Wincuinas joins from Economist Impact, previously known as the Economist Intelligence Unit, where he had been a senior editor since 2018. Prior to that he was an editor at Campaign Asia-Pacific.