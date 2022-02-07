Velveeta on how it newsjacked the giant gold cube in Central Park in less than 24 hours

CHICAGO: Velveeta, known for its own gold brick of cheese, wasn’t about to be one-upped by a cube made out of real gold that appeared in Central Park last week.

Velveeta, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications and VMLY&R spotted digital buzz around the $11.7 million gold cube, designed by German artist Niclas Castello to promote cryptocurrency called the Castello Coin.

The brand felt it was the perfect cultural moment for it to tap into, said a spokesperson for Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

Within six hours, the news was flagged, the idea to remake the giant gold box of Velveeta was approved and the eight-foot box was created and ready to be installed in Central Park by 10 a.m. on Friday.

“While the Velveeta Gold Box might not be $11.7 million worth of ‘pure gold’ - it certainly is gold in its own right, and we ask that all respect the drip,” an Alison Brod Marketing + Communications spokesperson said via email.

LIQUID GOLD CUBE > SOLID GOLD CUBE. SERIOUSLY IT'S IN CENTRAL PARK GO CHECK IT OUT. https://t.co/AQqhqWuzPR pic.twitter.com/RmaxDtCpg7 — VELVEETA (@CheesyVelveeta) February 4, 2022

On February 5, Velveeta said on social media that the box had been "cheesenapped" and that it would give whomever recovered it one year's worth of Velveeta Shells & Cheese.

MISSING: 1 GIANT VELVEETA BOX. COLOR: GOLD. HEIGHT: 8 FT. TASTE: CHEESY HEAVEN. LAST SEEN: CENTRAL PARK, NYC. REWARD: YEAR SUPPLY OF SHELLS AND CHEESE. YES, CHEESENAPPERS ACTUALLY STOLE IT, PLEASE SHARE. #BringHomeOurVel pic.twitter.com/xu7ZCTh2tC — VELVEETA (@CheesyVelveeta) February 5, 2022

Asked what’s next for the big box of cheese, the spokesperson said, “Stay tuned to find out.”

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications has been conducting press outreach and VMLY&R has been amplifying across social media channels. Publications such as Thrillist, People, MSN and Mashed have covered Velveeta’s stunt.

Velveeta has seen “a ton of positive social buzz and engagement” on Twitter and Reddit, the spokesperson said.

Even Burger King’s social media manager is invested in the mystery.