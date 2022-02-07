News

Velveeta on how it newsjacked the giant gold cube in Central Park in less than 24 hours

The cheese brand was so inspired, it quickly installed its own large “gold” box in the park.

by Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

Velveeta was the big cheese of marketing stunts last week.
Velveeta was the big cheese of marketing stunts last week.

CHICAGO: Velveeta, known for its own gold brick of cheese, wasn’t about to be one-upped by a cube made out of real gold that appeared in Central Park last week.

Velveeta, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications and VMLY&R spotted digital buzz around the $11.7 million gold cube, designed by German artist Niclas Castello to promote cryptocurrency called the Castello Coin

The brand felt it was the perfect cultural moment for it to tap into, said a spokesperson for Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

Within six hours, the news was flagged, the idea to remake the giant gold box of Velveeta was approved and the eight-foot box was created and ready to be installed in Central Park by 10 a.m. on Friday.  

“While the Velveeta Gold Box might not be $11.7 million worth of ‘pure gold’ - it certainly is gold in its own right, and we ask that all respect the drip,” an Alison Brod Marketing + Communications spokesperson said via email.

On February 5, Velveeta said on social media that the box had been "cheesenapped" and that it would give whomever recovered it one year's worth of Velveeta Shells & Cheese.

Asked what’s next for the big box of cheese, the spokesperson said, “Stay tuned to find out.”

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications has been conducting press outreach and VMLY&R has been amplifying across social media channels. Publications such as Thrillist, People, MSN and Mashed have covered Velveeta’s stunt.

Velveeta has seen “a ton of positive social buzz and engagement” on Twitter and Reddit, the spokesperson said.

Even Burger King’s social media manager is invested in the mystery.

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

