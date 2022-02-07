360PR+ acquires lifestyle agency CRC in first acquisition

NEW YORK: 360PR+ has acquired lifestyle agency CRC in its first acquisition of another firm.

CRC founder Cindy Riccio will serve as an EVP and GM of the CRC business based in 360's New York office.

The two agencies have collaborated, so formalizing the partnership was the right way to grow 360 "the hard way," according to 360PR+ CEO Laura Tomasetti.

"We've grown pretty successfully until now, but for us to get to the next stage of growth, I wanted to take a more multi-pronged approach," Tomasetti said, adding that she also liked that both agencies are certified women-owned businesses.

Part of that approach is the acquisition of CRC, but 360 also launched independently operated PR shop Three Cheers PR last month, which focuses on the adult beverage industry.

CRC's acquisition brings apparel, beauty and personal care expertise to 360, as well as expanding the agency's food and beverage, home and tech offerings. Prior to launching CRC in 2007, Riccio held corporate communications and marketing roles at Hanesbrands, the Matrix brand under L'Oreal and Horizon Media.

CRC clients have included Hanes Hosiery, Donna Karan Hosiery and DKNY Intimates, Maidenform, Kenneth Cole and Ted Baker Watches, Samsung Home Appliance, Chesapeake Bay Candle Company, Ceramedx Natural Ceramide Skincare, Jovial Pasta, Simply Protein and Deep River Snacks.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. No layoffs will accompany the acquisition.

Partnering with 360 is a way for CRC to supplement the boutique agency's organic growth, said Riccio (pictured below).

"I felt the best way to grow organically was to find the perfect marriage and culture was a huge part," she said. "Being able to tap into resources and talent that are smart and have a like-minded vision in terms of brand building and marketing."

Last year, 360 brought on George Snell as head of content innovation and integration charged with growing the agency's digital and creative department.