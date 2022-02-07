Nielsen connects diverse-owned media companies with advertisers

Nielsen launched the Diverse Media Equity program on Monday, designed to connect diverse-owned media companies with advertisers and agencies.

As part of the initiative, Nielsen will provide measurement services for diverse-owned media companies historically excluded from measurement, as well as funding for measurement certification fees. The measurement company will also publish a report on diverse media reach and audience profiles.

In partnership with P&G, Nielsen will also seed a $130,000 reimbursement program with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) to cover measurement certification fees for qualifying diverse-owned media suppliers. The fund will support providing more than 200 diverse publishers benefits through the Minority Business Enterprise certification typically required to qualify for diverse investment.

To kick off the program, Nielsen and Procter & Gamble will focus on supporting Black-owned media companies for Black History Month.

“Like P&G, we are equally committed to investing in diverse-owned media entities that play an important role in connecting with communities,” Patricia Ratulangi, VP of global communications diversity, equity and inclusion at Nielsen, said in an email. “Many of them are local businesses, and by supporting the certification of more diverse media owners, we are contributing directly to their growth.”

According to a recent Nielsen report, Black-owned television stations reach as many as 41% of all adults, while and Black-owned radio stations reach more than 1.2 million people over the age of 12.

Yet Black and other diverse-owned media companies historically face barriers to receiving MBE certifications.

“We encourage more advertisers to expand their investments. [For now,] most of the current commitments are for Black-owned media in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. We’d like to see longer-term commitments that will truly help the long-term growth of diverse media suppliers,” Ratulangi said.

She noted that by placing ads in diverse media outlets, brands can also “deepen engagement with diverse communities and create a more inclusive culture, with a deeper understanding of the nuances that make each group unique but also an essential part of life in America.”

According to Ratulangi, Nielsen will measure progress across both the supply and demand sides, specifically whether there are more commitments by advertisers to invest in diverse-media owners, as well as whether more diverse media owners are getting certified and included in planning and buying strategies.

Last year, several agencies including GroupM, IPG Mediabrands and Dentsu committed to increase their spending with diverse-owned media. GroupM invited clients to pledge at least 2% of their annual ad spend on Black-owned media, while IPG Mediabrands committed to spend a minimum of 5% of client ad budgets in Black-owned media channels by 2023.

Brands have also made their own promises. Last year, McDonald’s announced plans to increase its national ad spend with diverse-owned media companies by 6% in 2024, to 10% of its total budget.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.