Tinuiti restructures C-suite

NEW YORK: Performance marketing firm Tinuiti has restructured its leadership team, promoting three people into the C-suite.

Tinuiti has rebranded its C-suite as an "E-team," short for executive team. As part of this restructuring, the company has added three roles: chief client officer, chief solutions officer, and chief commercial officer.

Diana DiGuido, who most recently served as EVP of client strategy, has been named chief client officer. She joined Tinuiti in 2019 and will be responsible for the client strategy team, key clients, the company's strategic planning offering and a new client growth team.

Obele Brown-West, has been named chief solutions officer. She previously served for close to two years as the company's EVP of media. In this new role, she will oversee all media, creative, analytics and retail media for client solutions.

Jesse Eisenberg has been named chief commercial officer. He has been with Tinuiti for 14 years, joining as one of the company's first five employees. He was most recently Tinuiti's chief growth officer. As chief commercial officer, Eisenberg will be responsible for the marketing, sales, client strategy and client experience teams, which all now fall under the newly-formed commercial team.

DiGuido, Brown-West, and Eisenberg join CEO Zach Morrison, chief strategy officer Nii Ahene, CMO Dalton Dorné, chief of staff Aron Katz and Bliss Point CEO Sean Odlum on the E-Team. Other members include recently appointed chief people officer Jeff Batuhan and CFO Lori Varlas.

With these appointments, performance marketing firm Tinuiti is following through on a commitment to create a diverse leadership team, with 67% of leaders in the company coming from diverse backgrounds.