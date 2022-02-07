Clients: show us the love this Valentine’s Day (and beyond)

The obvious answer is to brief them well and compensate them fairly. But I’d add two crucial words: show appreciation.

Some client-side people might balk at this. After all, agencies are paid well: isn’t it a bit ‘needy’ to ask for appreciation too? Surely, it’s better to ‘treat ’em mean to keep ’em keen’.

I’d profoundly disagree, and here’s why.

People at agencies thrive on positive feedback. And when we get it, even better work follows.

I’ve seen the smile on a junior’s face when a CMO has taken the time to email them and say thanks for a story they spotted or an insight they’ve delivered. Or the team high-fiving after a Zoom meeting when the client has taken the time to congratulate their results at a quarterly review.

You experience a lot of knockbacks in PR, and you need to be resilient to get results. Client appreciation can be rejuvenating.

Employees – especially those earlier in their career – consistently tell me that knowing their work is appreciated by clients and has made a positive difference to their business is their number one motivation. It often makes them work even harder for an appreciative client.

They end up thinking even more creatively about the client brief, instead of blocking it from their mind at the first available opportunity.

Of course, agency leaders must recognise their employees with progression, pay and perks too. But nothing quite beats direct positive client feedback for motivation juice.

This matters at a time when people across all sectors are moving jobs more than ever. Happy, motivated people stick around, so appreciative clients also get something else they want: a more consistent agency team.

I’ve worked agency-side for more than two decades, with north of 150 clients. Most have been fantastic. But there have been a handful who still seem to think they ‘own’ the agency once a contract is awarded.

We move quickly to pull out of pitches or end client relationships if our teams are not being viewed or treated as true partners.

And with agency support in such high demand and talent retention top of mind for everyone, I expect more client-agency relationships to break up this year if the respect is not equal on both sides.

It’s been a bruising two years for everyone, and being kind and respectful of hard work matters more than ever.

Of course, hold agency partners’ feet to the fire, and pick them up when they’re not performing – but, equally, appreciate and celebrate the wins.

So, on a day when we’re all encouraged to show love and appreciation for those who matter to us, maybe send some virtual love to your agency team. You might get even better results in return.

Gareth Thomas is managing director, UK, at PAN Communications