Minnie the dog calms Real Chemistry's Peter Duckler–even when she looks like Pennywise

Meet Miss Personality, Minnie.

According to Peter Duckler, senior group director of earned media at Real Chemistry, his little diva runs the house and Duckler and his husband are just living in it.

Duckler adopted the four-year-old miniature poodle mix four years ago after his previous dog passed, and she has perfectly melded into his work-from-home lifestyle–even if she doesn't want to leave him alone.

"I will close the door, but she knows how to use her paw to open it," Duckler says. "There are so many times I am behind a closed door on conference calls, and she pops up. The closed door means nothing."

Here, Duckler discusses how his "little troublemaker" keeps life at home interesting during lockdown.

How is your relationship with Minnie since you always work from home?

She's a queen. She insists on her tummy rubs and can be very demanding. My husband also works from home, and I'll bring her to him and tell him I'm too busy, you're on tummy rub duty right now. I have her go to daycare, especially on the days when I know I have a big presentation. One of my colleagues got me a pillow with Minnie's image on it for when I miss her. It's hilarious, because sometimes I have to do a double take because I really think it's her.

How has Minnie helped with your mental health these past two years?

I've always been remote, and to me the dog is the modern version of a stress ball. I used to sit here squeezing the ball when the stress was really bad. Now, I just pick up Minnie and sit here stroking her while I'm on conference calls. It's how I stay calm.

Does Real Chemistry have any pet culture?

We have these biweekly meetings and everybody knows everybody's dog. We actually have a Facebook Workplace channel that's all about the pets of Real Chemistry. Within our earned media team, we want to do our own pet calendar. The group is getting so big, we can do that "match the pet to the owner" game, and I think a lot of people would get it. We talk a lot about going outside, taking a walk, clearing your head or doing an internal meeting while you're on a walk. Having a dog is the perfect excuse.

How has Minnie changed your relationship with clients?

Pets on Zoom is the trend now. Almost all of my clients have pets and they show up on conference calls. That's the icebreaker now, right? Nobody doesn't like that. That's how we're all human. At the end of the day, it's something we all bond over. Plus, everybody knows, if you want to get on my good side and if you want me to do something, ask me about Minnie–then I'm all yours.

Any crazy stories from peak pandemic?

When the pandemic started, we had too much time on our hands. I thought, "Let's give her some highlights." And so I dyed her ears and her tail pink, which was OK the first time. But then when the dye eventually went away, I decided to do it again. But I did it a darker color and she looked so bad. She looked like Pennywise. People were like, “Please, don't ever do that again.” My husband banned me.

