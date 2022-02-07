Kekst CNC, Tulchan and Brunswick among top M&A dealmakers

Although Kekst CNC managing partner Roland Klein was involved in only four deals in 2021, their value totalled £35.5bn. These included Vodafone’s acquisition of Liberty Global’s operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic for £16.1bn.

Kekst CNC, which is part of the Publicis Groupe, also scooped the number two spot in the MergerLinks ranking thanks to Oliver Mann, who made 35 deals worth £21.1bn.

The ranking was ordered by the value of announced M&A deals in 2021. The PR firm and named individual needed to have led the engagement.

Kekst CNC was one of three firms with two people in the Top 10.

Also featured in the top 10 were Simon Pilkington (at number 4) and Graeme Wilson (7), both partners at Tulchan Communications, who worked on deals worth a combined £24.2bn.

Chris Blundell (5) and Simon Sporborg (8), partner and managing partner, respectively, at Brunswick Group, worked on six deals worth a total of £18.7bn.

Also included in the top 10 were Auro Palomba (3), founder and chief executive of Community Group; Philip Gawith (6), senior managing director at Teneo; Nick Hasell (9), managing director at FTI Consulting; and James Leviton (10), partner at Finsbury Glover Hering.

In total, the top 10 consultants worked on EMEA M&A agreements nudging £140bn in 2021.