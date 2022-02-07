‘Robot wars’ go to court, but at what reputation cost?

Last week, Norwegian robotics company AutoStore announced that UK-based Ocado’s recent claims, in legal proceedings in Germany, had been stayed, pending a determination by the German Patent Office. This is the latest engagement in a dispute over intellectual property rights that has been simmering between the two companies since 2016, and is now erupting into all-out war.

When Ocado emerged seemingly victorious in the US at the end of last year, following a decision by the US International Trade Commission (USITC), its value rose by over £1bn. AutoStore is thought to have lost £8.3bn since November.

In such a high-stakes contest, the winner takes it all. Neither side has shown any indication of easing off the gas. Instead, both appear to be in this until the bitter end – with aggressive PR strategies front and centre alongside the ongoing court proceedings.

In response to the German court’s decision, AutoStore claimed victory in a typically triumphant fashion – reaffirming confidence that “we will prevail”. Ocado quickly fired back with accusations that AutoStore had misled investors with its interpretation of events, “for the second time in four days”.

Instead, Ocado claimed, the court had simply ordered a pause in proceedings and the case will resume. The battle is not over, never mind the war.

As has become customary in this dispute, even basic facts are a point of contention. Last month, Ocado announced that AutoStore abandoned an infringement claim relating to two of their three patent families in the UK High Court, which it declared loudly to be "another monumental waste of time and money by AutoStore”. AutoStore vowed to continue pursuing its action, calling Ocado's recent statement "exaggerated" and "inaccurate".

These releases confuse the legal situation, making it impossible to discern objective truth amid an endless to-and-fro of claims, counter-claims, and claims to counter those. At every point, a full-scale attempt to sink the credibility of their opponent. It’s not just press statements – Ocado has paid for advertising to promote its response to the USITC decision.

Observers might conclude there is something distasteful about two heavyweight, listed companies publicly airing their dirty laundry. The stakes might be too high to back down, particularly for AutoStore – the precedent of losing this battle could be disastrous for its business model.

Of course, there are reasons to pursue an aggressive litigation strategy. However, one must consider the long-term reputational impact. Ocado, in particular, has a lot to lose as a significant player in the booming UK online grocery market. Even if victorious, reputational risk is high – especially if the business community views its ruthless pursuit dimly.

Aggressive strategies must be considered within the overall reputational framework. Long term, a sullied brand can be even more damaging to the bottom line than any settlement, or a bruising defeat in court.

In the meantime, these ‘robot wars’ will rumble on – if investors keep the stomach for it. With eyes set for the next chapter in the High Court, it may be some time before we see if such combative strategies are vindicated. It may be for one of them, but not for both.

Liam McCafferty is a senior account manager at Byfield Consultancy