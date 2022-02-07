PR attracting increasing amounts of private equity cash

Mayer Brown said of the 53 UK transactions in the past year by private equity funds, 15 of them (28 per cent) were for UK-based marketing, PR and communications firms.

It said the typical “cash generative” nature of a PR business was making it increasingly “attractive” as a PE investment opportunity.

ESG consultancies and digital transformation agencies were proving particularly popular, it added.

The biggest UK deals in 2021 included the £2bn paid for sustainability consultancy firm ERM Group by KKR, and the £1bn deal for digital services firm Valtech by BC Partners.

“Last year private equity funds started showing an increased interest in acquiring professional services firms," said Perry Yam, private equity partner and co-leader of the global Corporate & Securities practice at Mayer Brown.

He said PE funds are finding that the "recurring revenues” that exist in traditional professional services such as accountancy, tax and legal firms, also exist in “newer sub-sectors like PR or digital consultancy”.

He added that this year “interest has grown significantly. Consultancy firms that have reliable streams of recurring revenue are very appealing targets for PE houses.”

Part of the reason is that one way PE can “scale their exposure” to professional services firms quickly is to “build ‘platform’ businesses, by adding smaller PR or advertising agencies to an existing group”, said Mayer Brown. “This is likely to be relatively simple and repeatable for PE funds to do.”

Yam said many of the deals were being made with the intention of creating “multi-disciplinary professional services firms”, adding that there are “clear synergies between different areas of professional services, such as consultancy and PR" and “PE funds are betting on this to deliver profitable growth through economies of scale”.

Mayer Brown is a global law firm with about 200 lawyers in New York, London and Hong Kong.