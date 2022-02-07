'It’s not enough to simply stand for something' - Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

I suppose it was a love of words that got me into PR. Years later, crafting the narrative is still my favourite part of the job. I've worked in agencies, in-house and for myself. I’m grateful to have started my PR career agency side at Firefly, a brilliant training ground. A move to Porter Novelli opened my eyes to the power of PR to drive societal change, something that still motivates me the most about what we do.

After moving to Amsterdam, I joined the brilliantly entrepreneurial TomTom as VP of communications. This was the sort of place where you could have an idea in the morning and make it happen in the afternoon. A great adrenaline ride.

From TomTom, I co-founded a strategic brand consultancy focused on brand-led communications. And when our then-client ASICS asked if we would join its team, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to drive change by putting its brand at the centre of everything.

What’s been your creative career highlight?

Since joining ASICS, we’ve put our 'Sound Mind, Sound Body' purpose at the heart of our communications.

A creative highlight has to be putting that purpose into action by lifting the mood of an entire town. We identified the UK town of Retford as the most in need of a mental uplift and persuaded the council to let us turn Retford into 'Upliftford'. Not only did we get the town moving and demonstrate a massive mood uplift, the campaign had a direct impact on ASICS’ business – increasing brand preference and helping to increase market share in the UK.

... and lowlight?

In my very first comms role, I travelled the country trying to convince the UK public that being part of the European Union was a good thing. Clearly, that didn’t go very well. Being pelted with eggs by angry farmers was character building though.

What’s your favourite campaign of the past three months and why?

Adidas and Arsenal’s 'No More Red' campaign has received loads of attention. And rightly so.

It’s a fantastic campaign that uses the power of sport, and football specifically, to create positive change in the fight against knife crime. Changing Arsenal's usual red strip to pure white to symbolise the goal of eradicating bloodshed was just brilliant. It got people talking and put the issue in the spotlight. And with real commitment to supporting those communities at risk, it's so much more than a campaign.

How do you solve creative writer’s block?

‘Write drunk, edit sober.’ Not literally, obviously. But I do try and take away any self-judgment or pressure in that initial ideas phase. As Albert Einstein (apparently) said: “If at first the idea is not absurd, then there is no hope for it.”

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

It’s not enough to simply stand for something – brands must be prepared to stand up for what they believe in. Action, not adverts. PR is perfectly placed to be the driver of big, bold brand actions.