IPG Health strengthens senior leadership team

Agency network IPG Health has hired a new senior leadership team, with Jonathan Kukathasan leading the offering in the UK while Joerg Hempelmann will head the European region.

The leadership appointments come six months after the creation of IPG Health, which brought the FCB Health and McCann Health agencies together into a network of more than 45 agencies working across comms, PR, marketing, digital, media and medical education.

Kukathasan is the new president of IPG Health UK and will oversee 250 employees in London and Hampshire.

He has worked in health communications for almost two decades for organisations including Merck Serono and ViiV Healthcare, and served as president of McCann Health UK since April 2021.

“IPG Health brings two of the most awarded health marketing agencies under one leadership without losing their specific advantages and character,” said Kukathasan.

“The further integration of FCB Health and McCann Health in the UK will allow us to better serve our clients’ needs, to create new dynamics, be even more innovative yet efficient and accelerate growth. I am very happy to lead this process and unite forces to continue our successful path.”

Hempelmann has been appointed president of IPG Health Europe, leading the network’s offering across the region, with a leadership team that includes Jerome Cholet as director of PR and communications.

Other European country leadership appointments include Philippe Pariente, president of IPG Health in France; Max Lechner, president of IPG Health in Germany; and Loris Marchet, president of IPG Health in Spain.

“The promise of IPG Health has always been rooted in the principles of interconnectivity and interoperability. And with our unparalleled scale across Europe, unlocking these principles is paramount,” said Dana Maiman, chief executive of IPG Health.

“We are taking on this new year from a position of strength, and this exceptional new team will take us and our clients to even greater heights.”

In Europe, IPG Health brings together about 500 global health communication professionals across 11 countries.