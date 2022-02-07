Ramarketing plans European expansion to capitalise on biotech growth

Ramarketing intends to expand into Europe and add a further 15 colleagues to its 55-strong team this year. The agency – which reported revenue of £3.1m in its latest figures in 2020 – was named PRWeek’s fastest-growing UK agency last year with revenue of more than £3m in the UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

Ramarketing, which is based in Newcastle upon Tyne and has offices in Manchester and the US, plans to open a fourth office, in Europe.

Germany, Switzerland and Ireland are on the shortlist for the hub, which is expected to be finalised this spring as part of a plan to capitalise on emerging biotech hotspots in mainland Europe.

The agency is also on a major recruitment drive to hire a further 15 team members.

Emma Banks, managing director of Ramarketing, said: “We’ve had a hugely successful couple of years, and we continue to drive our client experience and service capability forward.

“We’ll be building our team again in 2022, as well as opening our fourth office in mainland Europe to support our growing roster of clients in the region.”

A recruitment drive last year increased Ramarketing’s specialist consultants by 15 to 55 design, content and marketing experts.

“We are proud of the impact we make for businesses that operate in the life science space and it means our specialist skills are in high demand,” said Banks.

“Our experts are based around the world, which enables us to support clients globally. We have developed a strong skill set in the biotech and pharma outsourcing sector and, through our sector knowledge and exceptional training programmes, we’re able to thoroughly understand the world of our customers and enable their company to make an impact on its target markets.”