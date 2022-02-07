Five Campaigns We Liked in January: your winner revealed

An exciting Five Campaigns We Liked In January was eventually won by Butterkist's 'Here for the Drama' with almost half the votes (45 per cent), backing a campaign that referenced the release of the Sue Gray report into the ongoing Partygate scandal.

Netflix's 'Benches of hope' came second, with 27 per cent of the vote for a campaign promoting the third season of hit series After Life starring Ricky Gervais – and highlighting the importance of mental health.

Butterkist, 'Here for the drama'

A well-timed piece of newsjacking caught people's attention around the release of the report by civil servant Sue Gray into the Partygate scandal. A Butterkist van parked close to Downing Street with an electronic billboard showing a couple scoffing a bag of popcorn with the caption “Here for the drama…”.

Netflix, 'Benches of hope'

This well-targeted, emotive campaign – in collaboration with mental health charity CALM – generated a lot of publicity. Park benches were placed in 25 locations across the UK to promote the third series of After Life on Netflix. Each bench was inscribed with a quote from the show – “Hope is everything” – inviting people to take time to think or connect with someone. Made By Blah was behind the campaign. The hit show stars Ricky Gervais as a journalist coping with grief following the death of his wife. His character Tony Johnson often takes solace by talking to a friend, who also lost her partner, on a bench at a local graveyard.

The North Face and Gucci with Francis Bourgeois

The North Face and Gucci released a collaborative video in January created by global multimedia streetwear and lifestyle brand Highsnobiety. The one-minute online film features TikTok star and trainspotter Francis Bourgeois showcasing the brands' outdoorwear. Bourgeois appears as a train conductor in the spot, which highlights the clothing's logo prints and 80s- and 90s-inspired styles. Bourgeois has become a cult hero for his TikTok videos, where he displays genuine love and enthusiasm for his hobby.

Arsenal and Adidas, 'No more red'

Arsenal FC and Adidas collaborated on this powerful and thought-provoking campaign against knife crime. The team switched their usual red strip for an all-white kit in a timely symbolic gesture to highlight the amount of blood being spilled.

Women Inc. and BrandU, 'My Name is Peter'

This was a campaign from two Dutch organisations that promote gender equality in the workforce.

Publicly traded companies in the Netherlands have more chief executives called Peter than chief executives who are women. To turn the spotlight on gender disparity, women changed their names on LinkedIn to Peter from 24 to 28 January. Yeliz Çiçek, editor-in-chief of Vogue Nederland (pictured), was among the hundreds who joined in.