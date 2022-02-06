Most financial journalists broadly satisfied with PR agencies, poll finds

The survey of 76 financial journalists at prominent titles in eight countries across Europe, by the financial comms agency network Fincom, found eight per cent were "very satisfied" with the information provided by PR agencies. About half (51 per cent) were "satisfied" and 38 per cent "moderately satisfied".

The most appreciated characteristic of PR professionals is efficiency – 55 per cent of respondents ranked it first, particularly in France, Portugal and UK. Italian respondents represented an exception, valuing almost equally more creativity, proactivity and knowledge of the financial sector.

The survey found the type of content that seemed most relevant to financial sector journalists was comments on market scenarios, followed by insights and case studies. Press releases appeared to be the least preferred.

Expert insights were particularly popular among journalists from Portugal, Italy and the UK. Italian, Spanish and the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region’s respondents also appreciated comments on market scenarios, while press releases were ranked first mainly among French and British journalists.

Almost two in three respondents (62 per cent) claimed to prefer receiving all types of content and then picking what is more interesting to them, while 38 per cent said they prefer receiving less, but more informative, content. Meanwhile, 30 per cent indicated that they appreciate it when particular topics are suggested to them in a more personal and customised way.

Elsewhere, although many journalists do not see social media as being the future of communication within the financial sector, almost 40 per cent of respondents believed this channel gained influence during the pandemic and is relevant for their activities.

Two-thirds of respondents see the the shift from in-person meetings and conferences to digital ones, imposed by the pandemic, as useful or kind of useful, although 20 per cent believe improvements are needed for these tools to become a new standard.

Seven in 10 see online conferences and webinars as being here to stay, continuing to be used and gaining influence over time. The overwhelming majority of respondents believe that media relations will continue to involve a mix of digital and in-person interactions.

Julian Rea, founder and managing director of Liminal, the UK agency in the Fincom Alliance, said: “People never tire of proclaiming the end of traditional news, and the demise of PR with it, but these surveys show that even in a time of great challenge and change, quality news and top-notch PR continue to be valued highly.

"But we can’t get complacent: as ever, the hack-flak ecosystem continues to evolve, and PRs have to respond and adapt to make sure their approach matches the needs of journalists today; same old, same old doesn’t cut it in the new normal."

The Fincom Alliance includes agencies in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.