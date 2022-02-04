Nigel Cope retires from Kingfisher

Nigel Cope (pictured) will be replaced in February by Adam Williams, who joins Kingfisher from Santander UK as head of external communications.

“It has been a pleasure to work at Kingfisher for the past 18 years,” said Cope. “We have a great team here and I’ll be cheering them on from the sidelines. Looking ahead, my aim is to work less and do other things.

“I may look at developing some part-time consultancy and project work.”

Nick Lakin, Kingfisher’s director of corporate affairs, said he would “personally like to thank Nigel for all his hard work and commitment to Kingfisher over the years.

“He has always been a pleasure to work with, warm, good-humoured and calm in difficult times.

“It’s great he’ll finish Kingfisher on a high as the business is growing with real momentum and Nigel and the team have delivered one of our best ever years for positive media coverage.”

Lakin also said he was “very pleased” to have appointed Williams, who brings “strong retail and listed-company experience, which will be invaluable as our business accelerates”.

Cope joined Kingfisher in 2003 from The Independent newspaper. Over the course of his 18 years in the business he worked with four different Kingfisher chief executives, was a member of the PRWeek Power Book and was ranked as one of PRWeek’s Top 10 in-house comms people in retail.