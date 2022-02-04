‘End of the Boris era’ – what next for Downing Street comms as Doyle resigns?

Claims that the resignations were part of a planned ‘clear-out’ seem far-fetched, not least because, as PRWeek understands it, no direct replacement for Doyle had been lined up. And what was the ‘plan’ behind policy chief Munira Mirza’s damning sideswipe against the Prime Minister in her resignation letter, in which she criticised Johnson’s untrue claim that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile while director of public prosecutions?

Very clear that Munira Mirza thinks that the PM should go and, by resigning and publishing this letter, she is trying to facilitate that.



Nearly everyone draws a line at some point. pic.twitter.com/GyAfCNZTJ4 — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) February 3, 2022

Doyle is reported to have told staff that recent weeks in Downing Street had “taken a terrible toll on my family life”. He was personally implicated in the Partygate scandal, with reports that he attended an alleged Christmas party in Downing Street during lockdown in December 2020, four months before being promoted to comms director following the departure of James Slack.

The chaos is compounded by the sense that leadership hopefuls are briefing against each other, not unlike the dying months of the Gordon Brown administration in 2009-2010. Chancellor Rishi Sunak publicly rebuked Johnson yesterday for his Savile comment. It’s not unlikely that we can expect some ‘score settling’ from rivals in the Sunday newspapers.

How can the Government comms operation get back on track as the Johnson team seems to be unraveling before our eyes?

One immediate priority will be to fill the void at the top of No. 10 comms.

Giles Kenningham, former head of press at Downing Street under David Cameron and who now runs the consultancy Trafalgar Strategy, tells PRWeek: “You’re dealing with this incredibly difficult, fast-moving situation – I think it’s almost becoming an impossible task. They need someone who’s either worked with [Johnson] before, who understands him and can speak for him – someone who has a familiarity with the setup and the infrastructure.

“It’s not a time you really want to be learning on the job. You’re looking for someone who is quite well versed in the intersection between politics and media, and is not coming in cold.”

Kenningham adds: “The challenge for them is to wrestle back the domestic agenda and to try to get the conversation back onto that. They had the Leveling Up white paper this week, but it’s how they demonstrate that this crisis isn’t paralysing central government, because the longer that goes on the more damage that’s going to do with their standing with MPs, but also with public sentiment.”

Johnson may look to make an internal promotion to the top comms role, such as Max Blain, his official spokesperson, or Rosie Bate-Williams, his press secretary. Others speculate the PM may look for outside help, with the likes of Will Walden, a former comms advisor to Johnson who was his comms director as London Mayor, among the obvious candidates to be approached.

But it won’t be easy. One Tory figure tells PRWeek: “Anyone with any heft or seniority would be crazy to join an administration that might literally end in weeks.

“Why would anyone who is an established communications expert or political operative decide to move into Downing Street and take on this challenge, when actually most people will be looking at Liz Truss, Nadhim Zahawi, Rishi Sunak and thinking: ‘I’m much better aligning myself with these kinds of individuals who are on the rise than an individual who is clearly on the slide.’”

Away from the immediate drama, there are wider questions for government comms.

The crisis comes in a period of change for government communications, with the new leadership and structure at the Government Communications Service and senior departures and arrivals in major departments, including the Home Office, the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove's ‘Leveling Up’ department, and the Department for Transport.

The culture of government communications needs to come from the top. The next Downing Street comms director must be someone who is not implicated in the Partygate scandal or other damaging incidents from the Johnson administration. Frankly, professional communicators in government deserve better.

As one Conservative insider puts it: “This is the end of the Boris era. The lockdown parties were obviously a mistake, I think everybody can see that, but the actual unforgivable act was how the parties were handled. The decision of the chief of staff, director of comms and Prime Minister to lie about there being parties has corroded trust in politics and our democratic system hugely.”