Joe Rogan case mirrors the American conversation

It’s been a busy week for the communications departments at media companies as difficult reputational issues cropped up for the likes of Spotify, ABC and CNN.

Spotify faced controversy and fallout around its most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan, whose recent interview with contrarian virologist Dr. Robert Malone on COVID was slammed for containing misinformation. It led to artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, India Arie and Nils Lofgren to withdraw their music from the company’s music streaming platform in protest.

In TV-land, ABC suspended The View presenter Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over ill-advised comments she made on-air suggesting that the Holocaust was not about race.

And CNN CEO Jeff Zucker resigned Wednesday when it emerged he hadn’t disclosed a consensual relationship with colleague Allison Gollust, the cable network’s EVP and CMO and former SVP of communications, in violation of the WarnerMedia-owned company’s internal code of conduct.

Three different crises and three different responses that will have been scrutinized closely by PR professionals across the land.

Spotify reacted to the firestorm by saying it would add warning labels to its podcast content that discussed COVID issues and supply official links to information from health agencies. It is also encouraging its hosts to present balanced information from both sides of arguments moving forward.

On Sunday, Rogan published a hastily filmed statement on Instagram from what looked like his back garden, apologizing to Spotify for the trouble the controversy caused.

This Monday’s episode of The View featured Goldberg contending that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man” and “not about race,” saying it was “two white groups of people.” At the start of Tuesday’s show Goldberg apologized for her remarks and said they were “misinformed.”

Mainstream media company ABC took more drastic action than Spotify and its news division president Kim Gordon swiftly took Goldberg off air for two weeks to “take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Over at CNN, the news about Zucker broke on Wednesday, seemingly as a result of the internal investigation into former 9pm show host Chris Cuomo’s tenure at the cable broadcaster. Gollust had worked as communications director for Cuomo’s brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, before joining CNN in 2013. Zucker fired Chris Cuomo in December last year.

“I was required to disclose it [the relationship with Gollust] when it began but I didn't. I was wrong," said Zucker. Gollust said the relationship had "changed during COVID" and "I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time."

Gollust’s working relationship with Zucker stretches back over two decades to their time together at NBC, where she was EVP of corporate communications.

In a PRWeek profile of former journalist Gollust from 2009, Zucker said: “She brings experience and a terrific way with people. I have complete and total trust in her.” In 2010, Gollust announced she was leaving NBC at the same time as Zucker, when the company was acquired by Comcast.

The timing of the resignation and proximity to Zucker’s interview with lawyers about Cuomo’s ongoing legal case against CNN have raised eyebrows in some quarters – and there is likely more to come on this story.

The American conversation

The most interesting of these case studies from a crisis response point of view is Spotify and The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. It also cuts right to the heart of the culture wars raging in America between so-called woke-ism and freedom and economic populism.

Other tech platforms, such as YouTube and Twitter, removed Rogan’s podcast interview with Dr. Malone for equating the U.S. response to COVID with Nazi Germany and inducing “mass formation psychosis” and making intelligent people “barking mad.”

Twitter suspended Malone’s account for violating its rules. It has also banned the likes of radio host Dan Bongino for spreading COVID misinformation.

Spotify reportedly invested $100 million in Rogan over a multi-year deal signed in 2020, using the world’s most popular podcaster’s 11 million-strong audience as a foundation on which to build its advertising business as an adjunct to music streaming, which still accounts for 85% of its revenues.

Rogan is a modern-day Howard Stern, typically leaning more into conspiracy theories than controversy, but definitely influenced by him. And some of Stern’s audience has switched over to Rogan, feeling the veteran radio host is less edgy than he was in his heyday.

Spotify’s share price initially took a dive on the news of Young and Mitchell’s boycott, dropping 10% and wiping $2 billion off the company’s value. That’s a serious impact in anyone’s language.

But Rogan’s Instagram apology Sunday night, off the cuff as it was, appeared to have been effective and righted the ship, with his employer’s share price regaining all the lost ground during Monday trading.

This Wednesday, however, Spotify shares plunged 12% in after-hours trading following the release of its full-year and Q4 2021 earnings on Wednesday evening, on the back of an overall slowdown in subscriber growth that couldn’t be blamed on Rogan.

That drop makes the podcast-driven growth of its advertising business even more crucial to the future prosperity of the company. In regards to the Rogan controversy, CEO Daniel Ek said it was “too early to know what the impact will be.”

On Wednesday’s earnings call, the Spotify leader added: “We don’t change our policies based on one creator nor do we change it based on any media cycle or call from anyone else.” But he reiterated that, while Rogan has a massive audience: “He also has to abide by those policies.”

Boycotting Spotify

India Arie’s clarification post on Instagram about her boycott displayed negative feelings about Spotify that existed long before Rogan came into the fold, centered on what many musicians see as the paltry returns they receive from the platform for the results of their creativity.

“Joe Rogan has the right to say what he wants to say. I also have the right to say what I want. Spotify is built on the back of music streaming,” she said. “So they take this money and they pay this guy $100 million but they pay us .003% of a penny. Just take me off.”

Arie also highlighted clips showing Rogan’s historical regular use of a racial slur in his output.

“I don’t want to generate money that pays for this,” she added. “Things can be doctored and taken out of context, but he shouldn’t even be uttering the word. Under any context.”

Rogan’s libertarian and anti-vaccine views are long-standing and well known. In a way it’s surprising this issue only raised the specter of artist boycotts after the Malone interview aired at the end of last year. Another recent episode of his podcast, this time with clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson, also drew opprobrium for containing misinformation about another hot-button issue - climate change.

Dipping into a random archive Joe Rogan Experience podcast episode from last November with right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro paints a representative picture of where Rogan is coming from philosophically.

The podcaster kicked off the interview by referring to “the criminal Communist state of California,” draconian COVID restrictions and “inept, bullshit government” as the reason behind the mass exodus of individuals such as Shapiro and himself from the Golden State to places such as “freedom-loving,” Ron DeSantis-run Florida and Austin, Texas.

Other familiar tropes quickly followed, including the riots in LA, incompetent mayors in Democrat-run cities infested by hordes of tent-dwelling homeless people, President Joe Biden being a mentally incapable zombie, characterizing mRNA molecules as gene therapy not a vaccine, fake news and an evil media, and the notion that “un-American woke-sters who work for corporations” are destroying the world. This conversation was two months before the Malone episode.

Rogan said he voted for the Libertarian Party’s Jo Jorgensen in the 2020 election but that he would have voted for Trump over Biden if that was the only choice. He is one of the few people who praise Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. And he claimed DeSantis has “changed people’s ideas about the way this [COVID] is handled.” Rogan is very “pro-family, pro-military, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family, pro-choice.”

Rogan also made several references to the benefits of vitamins in the Shapiro episode, both as a general enhancer of wellbeing and also a way to protect the body against COVID. There was no mention or disclaimer that he is the co-founder of supplements, nutrition and fitness brand Onnit, which last April sold to Unilever (one of those “woke-ster corporations”?) A mainstream content producer or presenter would have to fully disclose such a connection.

That’s Rogan’s shtick and it’s incredibly popular, attracting millions of streams per episode and boosting Spotify’s ambitions to expand its advertising business from its current 15% to supplement (so to speak) its 170 million-strong music streaming business. He is entertaining and engaging. And he’s found a massive audience for what he does that gives even the most popular shows on cable and broadcast TV a run for their money.

Rogan's response to Spotify crisis

In his Instagram video, Rogan pointed out that he also interviews people on the other side of the ideological fence, including epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, who is now on President Biden’s COVID advisory board; Nobel Prize-nominated vaccine champion Dr. Peter Hotez; and CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta – “someone I respect very much and who has a very different opinion to me.”

Accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, Rogan insisted in his video that his intent was not to spur controversy.

“People have a distorted perception about what I do,” he said. “I’m interested in telling the truth and finding out what the truth is. And I’m having interesting conversations with people who have differing opinions. I’m not interested in talking to people who only have one perspective.”

Despite the level of knowledge he often displays about a range of topics and the large number of articles he reads, Rogan claims he often doesn’t have any idea what he’s going to talk about until he sits down and starts his podcast conversations: “That’s why sometimes the ideas are not particularly prepared or fleshed out.” He also says he does all the show scheduling himself and “doesn’t always get it right.”

He believes having those type of conversations in real time represents the appeal of the show and is what makes it interesting. And he claims many of the things classed as misinformation a few months ago are now thought of as fact. “Do I get things wrong?” he asked. “Absolutely. But I try to correct them.”

Rogan thanked Spotify for its support and expressed regret that this situation had emerged and that the company was taking so much heat from it.

He also noted he was a big Neil Young fan, was sorry the singer feels the way he does and that he was “not mad at him.” He also likes Joni Mitchell, though he blotted that copybook a little when he attributed the song Chuck E’s In Love to her rather than its actual author, Rickie Lee Jones.

Changing media landscape

Part of the confusion about what to do with content creators such as Rogan is that it’s a whole new world, full of non-traditional influencers who have built huge followings and whose opinions have the power to shape large audiences.

Journalism and media is changing. Rogan didn’t engage with mainstream media to broadcast his response to the crisis. He simply put it on his Instagram page and set it out there into social media. Mainstream media picked it up from there, but Rogan controlled the narrative.

Other high-profile podcasters on Spotify’s roster include Michelle Obama, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, the author Brené Brown, comedian Marc Maron and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if you prefer. Earlier this week, Brown announced she would be pausing her exclusive arrangement with Spotify “until further notice” due to the Rogan misinformation furor.

Spotify is a media company. No argument. But it is still learning some of the responsibilities that come with that status. It publishes exclusive content and hires talent that is only published on its channels. It can’t adopt the Facebook, Twitter or Google/YouTube argument that they are curators or moderators. (They are media companies too by the way, in my opinion. But that’s a whole other issue.)

It will have learned lessons from this episode. And it will be relieved that one of the world’s global superstars, such as Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake or Bad Bunny, didn’t boycott the platform, rather than a few fading rock’n’rollers. That would really have sent its share price crashing.

If your shtick is David Pakman, Brian Tyler Cohen or The Young Turks or any other shades of the political and social spectrum, it’s all out there on the internet to consume alongside Joe Rogan. And so it should be in a free society governed by the First Amendment rights of free expression, especially at such a hyperbolic, culturally divided time when the loudest voices at the fringes of society are making so much noise and setting people against each other.

This is also the febrile environment within which brands and corporations must ply their trade and communicate their narratives authentically and honestly. Business is being tasked with leading, but that doesn’t give politicians and the media a free pass in the trust stakes. Those institutions need to do better to engage an increasingly cynical and embittered citizenry.

Just as with mainstream media companies, new players such as Spotify must take editorial responsibility for its content and the actions of its exclusive creators.

Rogan says he agreed with Spotify’s decision to add disclaimers to certain types of content, especially those segments that deal with controversial areas such as COVID.

In the Shapiro podcast, Rogan said: “People have gotten so tribal. They’ve got into groups where each side can’t engage with other. I thought the pandemic would be like 9/11 and that people would come together.”

He added that “echo chambers are terrible in every way, shape and form,” a sentiment with which pretty much everyone can surely agree, though some might find that slightly ironic coming from Rogan.

In his Instagram post on Sunday, he conceded he should endeavor to feature experts with different opinions right after the controversial ones have aired, so they are juxtaposed immediately for comparison purposes, rather than waiting weeks for a separate interview with someone that holds contrary views. “I would most certainly be open to doing that,” he added.

Let’s hope he sticks by this statement and takes on board the responsibilities associated with such huge audiences and influence.

The stakes are far too high in this fundamental ongoing American conversation.